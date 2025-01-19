5 futuristic things we would like to see in GTA 6

Whether Rockstar Games should add any futuristic items in GTA 6 is a very controversial subject in the Grand Theft Auto community. Most players are seemingly not fans of flying bikes and cars or laser-beam-shooting weapons, and do not want such things to return in the series' next installment. However, while Rockstar can avoid doing that in story mode, there are a few things from that genre that could fit in the upcoming title's potential multiplayer version.

In this article, we have listed five futuristic things that we would like to see in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Note: None of the items mentioned ahead have been confirmed for GTA 6.

Concept cars and other futuristic things we would like to see in GTA 6

1) A non-weaponized Oppressor

Pegassi Oppressor MK II (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Pegassi Oppressor MK II is somewhat of a flagbearer for futuristic GTA Online vehicles. This bike is capable of flying/hovering and can shoot missiles. However, many dislike its existence due to these abilities and the fact that Grand Theft Auto games are generally known for grounded crime-based stories.

That said, it cannot be denied that Oppressor MK II is highly useful in getting around the map quickly when grinding heists and businesses. Since it is the weapons that make this futuristic bike overpowered, having a non-weaponized version of the Oppressor in GTA 6's multiplayer (currently unannounced) could be helpful for players.

2) Up-N-Atomizer

The Up-N-Atomizer (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Up-N-Atomizer is a futuristic weapon in Grand Theft Auto Online that can be used to blast away targets (be it pedestrians or vehicles) with a powerful energy pulse. This characteristic makes the weapon fun to use when messing around with NPCs or other players.

Apart from that, the Up-N-Atomizer is also a helpful tool for retrieving stuck vehicles and getting past barriers (like fences) when on foot. These are some situations that players might face in GTA 6 as well; hence, having this futuristic weapon in it could be beneficial.

3) Concept cars

Real-life vehicle manufacturers often come up with concept cars that never become available for sale. Their designs are usually quite unconventional and can even be considered futuristic, a good example of which is the Lamborghini Egoista.

Therefore, instead of having flying vehicles like in Grand Theft Auto Online, Rockstar can add concept cars in GTA 6 that look "futuristic", but function realistically.

4) Jetpack

A jetpack is a jet-propelled contraption that the user can wear like a backpack to fly and hover. If one is added to GTA 6, it would help players get across the map and could be featured in a realistic capacity as some sort of a classified military project.

Interestingly, a jetpack was included in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. GTA Online also has a jetpack, the Thruster, but the former's is more popular, and having one like that returning in GTA 6 could be a nice homage to the fan-favorite 2004 title.

5) An amphibious car

GTA Online's Pegassi Toreador (Image via Rockstar Games)

Besides the ones found on land, Grand Theft Auto 5 also offers some underwater collectibles and secrets to explore. Given the amount of water seen in the first GTA 6 trailer, such elements might be there in the upcoming title as well.

One way to explore water bodies can be a submarine (currently unconfirmed for Grand Theft Auto 6), but a much quicker and more convenient option would be an amphibious car.

GTA Online features such cars, and they function on land as well as underwater. But instead of adding multiple, Rockstar should have just one car of this type in GTA 6, and it shouldn't be too easy to acquire. This would provide players something unique and useful to work towards over time.

