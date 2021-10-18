5 GTA 3 characters that fans are excited to see in GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition

GTA 3 players remember so many characters from the game fondly. From the friendly ones to the evilest, the title had so many standout characters.

GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition promises to showcase some of these characters from GTA 3, and fans can't wait to meet these modern avatars.

GTA 3 fans remember almost all the game's characters, but who do they remember the most?

1) Claude

The first 3D GTA protagonist (Image via Sportskeeda)

What can players say about Claude from GTA 3? Not very much, as it turns out, as they have never heard his voice.

With the release of GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition, users wonder if they will finally hear Claude utter just one word. Even a brief introduction to himself would be cool.

GTA fans cannot wait to see him again and get up to some trouble, like the good old days.

2) 8-Ball

Old friends reunited (Image via Sportskeeda)

GTA players would love to see the return of 8-Ball. Gamers will never forget how he helped Claude escape in the opening scene and found him a location to call home.

GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition will surely let users spend more time with their old buddy.

3) Salvatore Leone

The big boss (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Don of the Leone Family, Salvatore Leone, will return in style in the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition.

Users can expect to see and hear a much slicker mafia boss in the new edition of the game. Treating Claude like a son at times, GTA players will be happy to initially re-unite Claude with Don Leone.

However, gamers still won't forget that he became a major antagonist by betraying Claude.

4) Donald Love

Young Love (Image via Sportskeeda)

Donald Love is an impressive magnate in GTA 3 who supplied players with some of the best missions in the game. He also won over Claude and GTA players with his charisma.

Players may not remember that Don is a cannibal, seen eating human ribs during the "Cam Pain" mission. Surely, all of them would love to see this scene again.

Smart and cunning, Donald Love runs his empire brilliantly. Fans of the game cannot wait to revisit Donald and his missions in the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition.

5) Catalina

The new and improved Catalina (Image via Sportskeeda)

GTA players can expect to see the most ruthless character of GTA 3, Catalina, in a bright new light with her updated version in the upcoming GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition.

Fans of Catalina will be looking forward to her brutal torture scenes and cut-throat ways, as well as may be wondering how she and her ex-boyfriend Claude get along in the new edition.

