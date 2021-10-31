5 GTA 3 features that will be more exciting in the remastered GTA Trilogy

GTA 3 was a ground-breaking game when it was released back in 2001. This was the first time players got to experience a GTA title in 3D. With the protagonist Claude, GTA 3 took a new direction in storytelling. The game changed the way the fans looked at the franchise.

For many players, playing GTA 3 in 3D was an experience they never imagined. When Rockstar announced the game, many players were surprised as to how the game turned out. The polygonal graphics and vast 3D environments were something players had never got to experience in a GTA title.

There were many other features that GTA 3 introduced to the series, and here is a list of the 5 best features that will be more exciting in GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition.

5 features in GTA 3 that fans are looking for in the remastered GTA Trilogy

5) The Moon

For players who were used to a top-down view of the game, experiencing the moon for the first time in GTA 3 was a pleasant surprise. When it was discovered that Rockstar had added an easter egg where players could shoot the moon to change its size, players appreciated the natural satellite even more.

Players can't wait to experience the moon in its full glory in GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition.

4) Sumo Wordman

Sumo Wordman is a pager that is based off Sony Walkman devices, although Sony/Sony Ericsson do not produce pagers anymore. This is the basic mode of communication on how players receive messages in the game.

Players can't wait to see the remastered version of the pager to see how different a modern day representation would look.

3) Flamethrower

Flamethrowers are probably the most exciting weapon in the game. Players can use the weapon to get rid of a large number of enemies and look really cool while doing it too.

With the improved graphics in the Definitive Edition, players can't wait to see how beautiful the fire effects of the flame thrower look in the remaster of GTA 3.

2) Using the train

Using the train in GTA 3 is a unique experience that players got to witness when the game was initially launched. It was the first time players got to travel from one place to another by a shared public transport such as the train in 3D. Many players can't wait to get into a train and experience the difference in the Definitive Edition.

1) Flying the Dodo

The Dodo in GTA 3 is the introduction of aerial vehicles in the GTA series. Players can't wait to get a bird's eye view of the remastered Liberty City while flying around in the Dodo. Soaring through the skies of Liberty City is something many players can't wait to do once Rockstar launches the Definitive Edition of GTA 3.

