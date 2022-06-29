5 beta features in GTA 4 that were removed from the final game

GTA 4 was one of Rockstar Games' most ambitious projects to date, and their initial plans for it were much bigger. The developers made a significant transition from the 3D Universe to the HD Universe, and the series' future was on the line.

GTA 4 was a massive success, with substantial advances in graphics and features that changed the definition of how realistic video games can be. However, the developers originally had some wild and ambitious plans for the game, much of which were cut from the final product.

This article looks at some of these cut features and ideas.

Beta features and content in GTA 4 that didn't make it to the final release

5) Replaced/removed stores

GTA 4 was supposed to have many more accessible stores in the game than the final release came out with. Some of these, such as a few Cluckin' Bell outlets and a Burger Shot outlet, remain in the game but are inaccessible. Well-Stacked Pizza was replaced with Pizza This, although several employees still wear the former franchise's uniform.

The game also has plenty of clothing stores that were never made available in-game. Binco was replaced by the Russian store, while ZIP was replaced with Modo. Didier Sachs is present in the game, but these stores cannot be entered. Most of these stores were present in the beta version of the game.

Some mobile phone stores were also supposed to be included, but a few voice lines from the store clerks are all that remains of them.

4) Haircut/clothing

Players were originally supposed to be able to change Niko's hairstyle, including his facial hair. Some of the hairstyles are left over in the game files and can still be accessed with the help of mods. This is also true of the famous fingerless gloves worn by Niko, which can be seen in most of the game's artwork.

A few pieces of clothing, such as a few suits in Perseus, were only made accessible with the PC release.

3) Fight club

GTA 4 was at some point supposed to feature an underground fight club. This could be used as a means of earning money by betting on fights or competing as a fighter. Although this feature was eventually scrapped in GTA 4, Rockstar restored it fully in one of the game's expansions, The Ballad of Gay Tony.

The completed arena is called L.C. Cage Fighters, and the fight club is called the Cage Fight Arena. Luis Lopez, the protagonist, can choose between competing for $100 and watching the fights for $50.

The Cage Fighter Arena in The Ballad of Gay Tony is found in a back alley near Playboy X's penthouse.

2) Buying/modifying cellphones

The aforementioned cellphone stores might have been places where Niko would be able to buy different cellphones. The Tinkle website was supposed to be accessible, where players could purchase a new cellphone. However, the final game never finalized this ability, and Niko gets mobile phones through two specific missions instead.

One major feature that was planned to be included was the MP3 player. Initially, Niko was supposed to be able to use his cellphone to tune into the in-game radio stations while on foot. Other features were also thought of but eventually got scrapped.

1) Removed weapons

A major complaint regarding the downgrades in GTA 4 was regarding the available weapons. Character and vehicle customization may be sorely lacking in GTA 4, but the improved combat and realism make up for it in some ways. However, even this aspect of the game has had some downgrades.

Several weapons never managed to make it to the final game, including a revolver, a silenced pistol, a nightstick, a pool cue, a flamethrower, and a minigun. Body armor was also meant to be visible on the player and can still be equipped using mod menus.

