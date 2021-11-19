5 GTA 5 features that would make GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition a better game

GTA San Andreas is known to be one of the best games ever made. It defined what an open-world sandbox is supposed to look like. With an action-packed storyline that touches players' hearts, the title has changed what players expected from games back in the day.

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition was released recently, and fans got to see the game given a new life. It has fantastic graphics comparable to any game made in 2021. Rockstar Games has worked on making the remaster as perfect as possible, but it does have some things that could be changed.

Five GTA 5 features that would work well in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

5) Use of mobile phones

Mobile phones in GTA 5 have internet, and players can do various things with them. Things from calling NPCs to getting rid of cops can be done by calling the right person on the device.

The phone even can explore the stock market in GTA 5, which could have been used in an interesting way in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. Having a functionality from a phone in the latter Definitive Edition would be nice to see.

4) Multiple protagonists

Although the story for GTA San Andreas was set based on CJ and his life, Rockstar could have added the functionality to control another character to make the game more interesting. This one feature is unique to GTA 5, and inculcating that in GTA San Andreas would be surprising and fun.

Many gamers would love to play as Sweet and Ryder, which could have been added with the character selection wheel.

3) Special ability mode

In GTA 5, each character had a particular skill activated while playing the game. Powers like having slow motion and invulnerability for a few seconds would be super fun to see in GTA San Andreas.

Such an ability would make the game more interesting if, say, CJ could get into slow motion when shooting.

2) Heists

Heists were properly added to the series in GTA 5 and revolutionized in GTA Online. Players would like to see a mission where CJ needs to set the mission up to win big money.

Having a heist in the game would definitely make the game more fun.

1) Online playability

GTA San Andreas lacked a multiplayer mode. Many users love playing games with their friends, and having the option to go online is highly appreciated by all.

Although there are third-party servers to play the original game online, there is no dedicated server provided by Rockstar. This feature will change the way gamers enjoy the game and have more players joining to experience it.

