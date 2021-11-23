5 GTA characters whose fates are unknown

Some GTA characters just disappear into thin air, never to be seen again.

For the most part, the series clearly lays out what happens to each character. Some of them survive while most of them bite the dust. On very rare occasions, GTA characters end up with an unknown fate. Players can only speculate on what happened to them.

Both the earlier and later games have unresolved plotlines with characters. Players never really find out if they are dead or alive. In some cases, they may wonder if these characters were there in the first place. This article will go over GTA characters whose current whereabouts are still a mystery.

Five GTA characters whose fates are still currently unknown

5) Claude Speed

Despite having the same first name, this GTA 2 protagonist is not the same as the one in GTA 3. Of course, Claude Speed does have many similarities. He ends up working for and betraying many of his bosses.

While his fate is unknown in GTA 2, the promotional movie is less ambiguous. Claude is taken out with a bullet from a Zaibatsu assassin. Whether the promotional movie is canon to GTA 2 remains unknown.

4) Ghost Dog

The Ghost Dog may or may not be a supernatural occurrence in GTA 5. Franklin is the only character who can see this dog. For some reason, the Ghost Dog is directly tied to Dom Beasley. The Labrador Retriver always guides Franklin to Dom's location, such as when he's stuck in a tree.

Eventually, one of Dom's extreme stunts ended in failure. After he is put out of commission, the Ghost Dog never shows up again. It's definitely one of the stranger mysteries of GTA 5.

3) Mrs. Philips

Trevor's mother will only appear in a random event if he survives the story. She tasked the player into finding a Deludamol van, which is located near hospitals. However, she disappears without a trace when the player returns.

It's very likely that she was a drug-induced hallucination. Trevor ends up breaking down in tears over the experience. Perhaps she represented his deepest insecurities, since this side of him is never shown in the main story.

2) Maria Letore

Maria is a major supporting character in GTA 3. She plays a crucial role in the final mission, where she needs to be rescued from the cartel. However, she proves to be quite the chatty person, in contrast to the silent Claude.

As she goes on a talking spree, the screen fades to black. A gunshot can be heard, after which she stops talking altogether. Rockstar only had the following to say about her unresolved fate:

"Certainly gun shots were fired but nobody is sure as to exactly what happened"

Whether or not Maria is still alive is purposely left ambiguous. GTA 3 players have to decide this for themselves.

1) Donald Love

Donald Love is a corrupt businessman who is willing to do anything to succeed. This includes starting gang wars to lower property values. However, he ends up getting into trouble with the cartel. After a certain point in GTA 3, Love ends up missing for the rest of the game.

Rockstar also commented on Donald Love and his disappearance, just as they did with Maria:

"No one is quite sure what happened to Donald Love... [These] are matters we cannot speculate on."

The company has directly stated that Love knew he went too far. Whether or not he goes back to normalcy remains a mystery.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul