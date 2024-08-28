5 GTA mini-maps fans like the most

The Grand Theft Auto (GTA) community is quite active on platforms like Reddit and often discusses the things they like the most in the series. Among the various topics of such discussions have also been mini-maps, which is the small radar present in the bottom-left corner. Rockstar Games has used different mini-map designs over the years, themed around their respective titles.

In this article, we take a look at five Grand Theft Auto mini-maps that fans like the most.

Note: The entries have been chosen based on comments on a Reddit post by u/bugmultiverse about the community's favorite mini-maps in the series and a separate post by u/unlucki13. Some parts are based on the autho

5 GTA mini-maps that fans like the most

1) Grand Theft Auto Vice City's mini-map

Trending

Fans name their favorite Grand Theft Auto mini-maps 1/4 (Images via Reddit)

Grand Theft Auto Vice City improved upon Grand Theft Auto 3's basic circular mini-map, showcasing a pink outline and more colors, indicative of water, land, as well as roads, which gave it a much more attractive look. These features seem to be why fans like this GTA mini-map iteration so much.

Vice City, which is based on Miami, is now set to return as part of Leonida in GTA 6. So, it will be interesting to see if Rockstar implements a similar mini-map design in the upcoming title.

2) Grand Theft Auto 4's mini-map

Fans name their favorite Grand Theft Auto mini-maps 2/4 (Images via Reddit)

Grand Theft Auto 4 has a drab mini-map, but fans still like it a lot. It fits within the game's dark and gritty theme perfectly and can be termed as simple yet sleek. One of the many fascinating facts about GTA 4 is that its mini-map features green and blue circular outlines that depict health and body armor, respectively.

GPS navigators are also visible on this mini-map to provide directions for mission objectives or a player-set waypoint.

3) Grand Theft Auto 5's mini-map

Fans name their favorite Grand Theft Auto mini-maps 3/4 (Images via Reddit)

Grand Theft Auto 5's mini-map design took a significant deviation from the series' usual norms. While most Grand Theft Auto games feature a circular mini-map, this one is rectangular. It has health, body armor, and protagonist special ability bars at the bottom in story mode, but GTA Online features only the first two.

The rectangular shape also allows for a little wider field of view, which is why a section of Grand Theft Auto fans prefer this design over the traditional one.

4) Grand Theft Auto San Andreas' mini-map

Fans name their favorite Grand Theft Auto mini-maps 4/4 (Images via Reddit)

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas is a fan-favorite and one of the best entries in the series. It offers tons of things to do in its open world that its mini-map helps with exploration. It isn't as bright as its predecessor, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, but fans are still quite fond of it.

This GTA mini-map, which is also circular, has a black outline and the colors used to indicate roads, pavements, and grass are a tad darker.

5) Grand Theft Auto 3 Definitive Edition's mini-map

The Definitive Edition remaster of the GTA trilogy failed to impress fans in many departments. However, one thing that they do seem to like is the new rendition of Grand Theft Auto 3's mini-map.

While the original was incredibly basic, the Definitive Edition added colors and made it a little more attractive. This mini-map also features GPS navigation, which wasn't available in the original title that was released back in 2001.

Grand Theft Auto 6's mini-map has not been officially revealed as of writing this article. So, it will be interesting to see whether it continues the rectangular shape or goes back to the traditional design.

Also Read: GTA 6's third city map: Rumor explored

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback