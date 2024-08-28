5 fascinating facts about GTA 4 that you might not know about

GTA 4 has one of the richest legacies in the entire Grand Theft Auto series. It was Rockstar Games' debut project into the HD Universe and the final product looked incredible at the time. However, the studio is also known for hidden and subtle details that make its games stand out. 2008’s Grand Theft Auto 4 is also no exception, and fans are still discovering new hidden details to date.

This article lists five fascinating facts about GTA 4 that you might not know about.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

Five intriguing facts about GTA 4 that every fan must know

1) The multiplayer mode is still accessible

A screenshot from the multiplayer version of Grand Theft Auto 4 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Many players may not know this, but the multiplayer version of GTA 4 is still accessible. The game is currently available on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 3, and PC. While PlayStation and Xbox players can directly join the multiplayer mode via PlayStation Network and Xbox Live, PC players have to downgrade their game for the purpose.

Trending

Nonetheless, some fans still play the old multiplayer game to relive the memories. It is worth noting that Grand Theft Auto 4’s Online version is not as elaborate as Grand Theft Auto 5 Online.

2) The medical staff can come and heal you anywhere

One of the very subtle details in GTA 4 is that the medical staff can be used for the player’s benefit. When low on health, protagonist Niko Bellic can call 911 and request medical assistance anywhere on the map. They will arrive at your location in an ambulance and give you medicines to replenish the health bar.

This is one of the craziest details in GTA 4 that many players don’t know about. However, you should note that the service costs money and it is costlier than eating snacks.

3) You can request cars and weapons deliveries anywhere

Rockstar Games made NPCs in GTA 4 useful in many terms. Niko Bellic can call certain characters and request various vehicles and Gun Van delivery at his doorstep. It was one of the unique things only Grand Theft Auto 4 players could do before Grand Theft Auto 5 Online.

This feature makes it so much easier for Niko to get going when in a remote location. Moreover, you’ll not have to visit the Underground Gun Shops every time you run out of weapons and ammo. Little Jacob’s weapons vehicle spawns in the vicinity and you get almost all kinds of weapons there.

4) The Comedy Club features real-life artists and original performances

The Split Sides Comedy Club features real-life artists such as Ricky Gervais, Katt Williams, and Frankie Boyle. Niko and other DLC protagonists can visit the location and enjoy actual stand-up comedy shows. GTA 4’s Comedy Club is one of the things fans want in Grand Theft Auto 6.

This is a hidden detail and can be found only by those who scan through the open world very precisely. Therefore, GTA 4 fans are always advised to take a moment and observe the in-game world to find such interesting details.

5) The streets are full of surprises

Grand Theft Auto 4 can unexpectedly surprise you at any time (Image via Rockstar Games)

The map of Grand Theft Auto 4 is so skillfully designed that it can surprise you at various moments. Even if you pass through a particular location every day, sometimes it can spawn new things similar to real life. You can discover new and secret NPCs, random events, new cars, and various other things.

Roaming the streets of Liberty City in GTA 4 on foot is a pure bliss in itself as the environment gives a true metropolitan city vibe. You can find cops, vendors, daily wage workers, pedestrians, and many other interesting details.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback