5 things GTA Online has done better than GTA 4's multiplayer

GTA Online’s gameplay is heavily inspired by GTA 4’s multiplayer version. Rockstar Games had been testing multiplayer variants for the series for ages, and it got a significant breakthrough in 2008. However, the latest variation of the multiplayer game is more successful, as it does many things better than its predecessor. This is one of the reasons why Grand Theft Auto 5’s multiplayer version is still one of the most played online games.

This article lists five things GTA Online does better than GTA 4’s Online version.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 notable things Rockstar does better in GTA Online compared to GTA 4’s multiplayer version

1) Gameplay options

Grand Theft Auto Online has become a hub of various game modes (Image via GTA Wiki)

The first major difference you notice between GTA Online and GTA 4 Online is the available gameplay options. The 2008 title only has a handful of missions and activities, such as deathmatches, turf wars, and races. However, the current game offers a wide range of options, such as story missions, heists, contact missions, operating businesses, freemode events, and many more.

The 2013 release has become a hub of game modes where players can enjoy missions similar to other popular titles. Moreover, you can also play Grand Theft Auto 5 Online solo without missing anything significant.

2) Character customization

GTA Online’s character customization is the most elaborate one in the series to date. In GTA 4 Online, you only get a few options to modify your custom character. However, the current multiplayer game keeps introducing new customization options.

While you cannot change the body type, Rockstar Games allows you to alter facial details in GTA Online. On the other hand, GTA 4 Online has a few pre-defined character models that you can partially alter with clothes and accessories.

Grand Theft Auto fans are expecting more control over their character customization in the upcoming franchise entry.

3) Major updates and DLCs

Rockstar released the GTA Online Bottom Dollar Bounties DCL in June 2024, and fans are expecting more updates in the future. The current multiplayer game receives major updates and DLCs every six months. Moreover, the studio celebrates many festivals and occasions with updates every year.

However, the multiplayer version of GTA 4 did not receive such updates. Rockstar put very minimal effort into the game after its launch and released no DLCs. Players received only a few minor updates, which also stopped after the launch of Grand Theft Auto 5 Online.

4) Giving purposes for earning

There are many reasons to make money in GTA Online as you can spend it on various commodities. The title features cars, motorcycles, aircraft, garages, apartments, businesses, weapons, clothes, and various other things that cost you money. These things keep the cycle of the game running, giving players reasons to play it.

On the other hand, while GTA 4 Online offers you money for the completion of various jobs, you can spend it only on new clothes and weapons. Similar to the GTA 4 Story Mode, there are not many reasons to grind in the multiplayer version. Players mostly focus on hanging out with friends and completing jobs.

5) A wide selection of cars

Grand Theft Auto Online offers a huge range of vehicles for players (Image via GTA Wiki)

Rockstar Games offers a huge selection of cars and other vehicles in GTA Online. However, GTA 4’s multiplayer version only has a handful of cars. Moreover, it doesn't get new ones as it lacks major updates and DLCs.

On the other hand, Rockstar Games keeps introducing new cars in Grand Theft Auto Online every few months. The motorhead community is very thankful to the studio for the game's car catalog and the new features it keeps on introducing.

