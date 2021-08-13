5 GTA moments that some fans understandably hated

The controversial nature of the GTA series has led to several despicable moments that fans have hated to witness.

Sometimes it's just an incredibly annoying mission that players can't wait to get past. At other times, it can be a storyline moment that fans don't agree with. Of course, those aren't the only moments that fans have hated within the GTA series. There have been several instances within the GTA series that many fans have understandably resented.

While these five moments aren't the only things that fans hated about the series. Something like introducing the Oppressor Mk II is a good example of being on the receiving end of fan resentment, but it's not on this list.

Five moments within the GTA series that some fans hated

#5 - Doing Supply Lines...

Only a few missions within the GTA series could be considered more vile and detestable than Supply Lines... It's nice that the mission is optional, but that doesn't make it any easier to complete.

The main drawback for this mission is that GTA San Andreas players wouldn't know how to fly a plane by this point. Add in a time limit (in the form of fuel), clunky controls and moving targets, and it becomes easy to see why so many GTA fans hated doing this mission.

#4 - GTA V being released yet again

GTA 5 is the best-selling GTA game of all time (and by a noticeable margin too). It's clear that many GTA fans enjoy it. However, even some of those that initially enjoyed it have become jaded by seeing only GTA 5 news and nothing about GTA 6.

Several trailers of GTA 5 coming to next-gen consoles have, unsurprisingly, received a lot of dislikes (often outnumbering the number of likes by a significant margin). The video above is one of the more positive ratios, but 135K likes to 177K dislikes clearly shows how some fans hate how recycled the game has become.

GTA 6 doesn't appear to be coming out anytime soon, leaving many fans bored and disgruntled with Rockstar's moves.

#3 - By the Book

One of GTA 5's biggest controversies involved a mission known as 'By the Book'. It's essentially a mission where Trevor has to torture a man to get some information out of him. Trevor doesn't like it (surprisingly), so he spares Ferdinand Kerimov.

Several media outlets criticized this mission. It was easy to understand that it was a political commentary on the effectiveness of torture, but some fans still considered it unnecessary.

#2 - Haitian-Cuban conflicts

GTA Vice City is an interesting game in which some gangs represent real-life countries. Since they are in the GTA universe, they're not depicted in the most flattering manner. Particularly for Haitian groups (like the Haitian Americans for Human Rights) who hated the way their community was portrayed in GTA Vice City.

Later versions of GTA Vice City toned down some of the hateful messages. The YouTube video above demonstrates what the original GTA Vice City scene looked like, and then what the censored version looks like.

#1 - Johnny Klebitz's death

Trevor throwing Johnny down (Image via GTA Wiki)

Fans of GTA IV hated how Johnny Klebitz was killed in GTA V. It was an undignified end to a protagonist, especially one who was as bonafide tough as Johnny Klebitz was. It's easy to see why some fans despised the scene, especially since they barely knew Trevor Philips by that point.

The continued humiliation of the Lost MC doesn't help matters, either. Victor Vance was a protagonist who was killed unceremoniously as well. However, that happened before he was a protagonist and it was a sneak attack by several hitmen with guns.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

