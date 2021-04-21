5 GTA Online features that Rockstar Games could improve

GTA Online has several great features, but some of them could use a little more love.

GTA Online is already one of the most popular games of all time, but even successful games can improve.

This listicle will focus on features that already exist in GTA Online. Some of these features could be core parts of the overall game, while others could be more minor by comparison. Likewise, some of these features could have been significant in the past but have fallen off thanks to powercreep.

What are the GTA Online features that Rockstar Games should try to improve?

#5 - Special game modes

The main reason players don't participate in special game modes is that they are not worth the time (Image via Nippton, YouTube)

Bonus cash and RP events can help mitigate the problems that many special GTA Online game modes have. However, they're more of a band-aid solution than a full-on fix.

First off, not all of these special game modes receive cash and RP bonus. This means several of these game modes can remain dead for weeks at a time. Of course, once the event is over, the targeted game mode becomes largely inactive again.

The main reason players don't participate in these game modes is that they are not worth the time. If these modes offered a unique unlockable that was worth collecting or better money in general, then its popularity would increase accordingly. Until something like that happens, a lot of these game modes will remain a relic of the past.

#4 - Safehouses

Safehouses are largely obsolete in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

Safehouses are largely useless in GTA Online, thanks to the large number of businesses that the player can own. Anything below a high-end apartment is a terrible investment of one's money, and some players would argue that even a high-end apartment is a terrible use of one's money early on. As it stands now, safehouses are largely obsolete in GTA Online.

If Rockstar wanted to make safehouses more interesting, they could release an update that allows players to customize their home. Other popular games like Genshin Impact allow players to do something similar, so it's not like a popular game like GTA Online would be unable to do it.

Alternatively, just a simple feature that is unique to safehouses could make it more appealing to players. It doesn't have to be groundbreaking; it just has to entice players to spend more time at home.

#3 - Mental State

As a feature, Mental State doesn't add much to GTA Online (Image via GTA Online Reddit)

Most players ignore Mental State as a feature because it doesn't add much to GTA Online. The idea is neat, as a player will see a red blip on the map and know that the person will likely try to kill them in some way. However, one could also assume that every player is out to kill them, so it's hardly a significant warning.

There aren't many differences between the varying Mental States in GTA Online, which makes it seem pointless. Players get more RP for killing players with an Unstable or above Mental State, but the amount is so minuscule that Rockstar could tweak it to something more significant.

#2 - Organizations

Organizations in GTA Online are yet to receive a significant update (Image via USgamer)

Organizations are one of the most important features in GTA Online, yet they haven't received a significant update in a few years.

Organizations used to be about running a business, but these businesses have felt the same for a long time. If Rockstar can update businesses to be less repetitive and more engaging, it could make this feature feel even more innovative. The rewards are currently perfect, but that doesn't mean Rockstar can't give it a little extra love.

#1 - Rank

Rank makes gaining RP feel largely fruitless in the late stages of GTA Online (Image via GosuNoob.com)

GTA Online is an old game, so some features are bound to feel antiquated in the present day. One of the most obvious examples would be Rank, a stat that most players have maxed out (making future Rank rewards irrelevant). It makes sense to have this feature at the beginning of the game, but it also makes gaining RP feel largely fruitless in the late stages of GTA Online.

In some ways, it makes the bonus cash and RP events feel mediocre because the latter reward is worthless for a good section of the playerbase.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.