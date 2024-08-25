5 GTA Online features that ruined the gameplay

Rockstar Games has added and removed various features from GTA Online throughout the years. While many of them revolutionized the gameplay experience, others simply ruined it for the players. It is worth noting that the playerbase is very vocal about what it likes and dislikes in the multiplayer game. However, Rockstar sometimes tends to ignore the complaints, making no changes to the gameplay.

This article lists five of the most controversial features in GTA Online that simply ruined the gameplay experience.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

Five features in GTA Online that ruined the gameplay experience

1) Flying cars and bikes

Flying vehicles should not have been a part of the Grand Theft Auto Online experience. (Image via Rockstar Games)

Adding flying cars and bikes was undoubtedly one of the biggest mistakes in GTA Online Rockstar Games ever made. While the Grand Theft Auto series is known for its realism, the studio blatantly offers two flying motorcycles, one car, and a jetpack. The worst thing on top of that is that these vehicles can fire heat-seeking weapons.

Veteran players often complain that Rockstar ruined the multiplayer experience by adding flying cars and bikes. The allegations are also true as the studio itself had to nerf the Pegassi Oppressor Mk II multiple times in the past. Still, it is one of the most overpowered and unbalanced vehicles in the game.

2) Futuristic vehicles in freeroam

While flying cars and bikes are already a headache, Rockstar Games even offers futuristic vehicles in GTA Online freeroam. They include the Pegassi Toreador, Declasse Scramjet, Grotti Vigilante, and many others. These vehicles have extraordinary powers and features compared to regular vehicles.

Rockstar should have limited their use to specific scenarios or missions. Now, many griefers use them regularly to ruin the gameplay experience of others. Such vehicles are one of the reasons why many veteran players quit playing GTA Online in the first place.

3) Alerting others about your activities

One of the major issues in GTA Online is that Rockstar Games blatantly informs other players in your lobby about your activities. Whether you try to sell a warehouse, complete a prep mission, or source some supplies, the game tells everyone about your activity and encourages them to stop you.

While fans have been complaining about this feature for ages, the studio has taken no direct action to date. As a result, many players now prefer playing solo, which ultimately harms the multiplayer aspect. Allowing all activities in private lobbies was a welcome step, but Rockstar should also remove the alerting system for good.

4) Not expanding the map

GTA Online has been running for over 10 years and it has yet to get a proper map expansion. One might argue that the Cayo Perico Island was a map expansion. While technically it is true, you cannot go there and roam freely. As a result, players are stuck on the same map of the State of San Andreas for ages.

Considering the current state of the franchise, map expansion is seemingly one of the things Rockstar would never add to GTA Online. Players are stuck on the same map for the rest of the game’s lifespan, sharing common locations and establishments with others.

5) Removing a large number of vehicles

The fan-favorite Pegassi Faggio Mod is one of the removed vehicles in Grand Theft Auto Online. (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games removed a long list of vehicles from GTA Online in 2023. While the studio tried to justify it as a QoL improvement, the act angered the fans instead. Many players lost access to their favorite vehicles simply because they did not own them before the removal.

This change certainly ruined the gameplay experience as players now have to rely on Rockstar's mood to temporarily add their favorite vehicles to the game.

