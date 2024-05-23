5 GTA Online pickup trucks we'd like to see return in GTA 6

Among the things featured in the first GTA 6 trailer were many GTA Online vehicles. One of them was the Vapid Sandking XL, a popular pickup truck from Rockstar Games' 2013 title. While there is no confirmation on whether more pickup trucks will be returning in the next Grand Theft Auto title, there are a few that should show up in the long-awaited sequel.

In this article, we will be taking a look at five GTA Online pickup trucks we'd like to see return in GTA 6. Needless to say, any confirmed vehicles from this category will not be a part of this list.

Note: None of the vehicles mentioned ahead are confirmed to return in Grand Theft Auto 6 yet. This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Vapid Guardian and 4 other GTA Online pickup trucks that we'd like to see return in GTA 6

1) Karin Technical Aqua

The Technical Aqua traversing a river in Blaine County (Image via Rockstar Games)

Karin Technical Aqua is a pickup truck equipped with a machine gun at the back and empty barrels on the sides that let it float on water. Since water could be a significant part of the GTA 6 map, the Technical Aqua could prove very useful for traversal.

As far as performance is concerned, this pickup truck has decent speed, and post full upgradation, it can go as fast as 93.00 mph, according to GTA Online vehicle YouTuber Broughy1322's performance tests.

2) Canis Kamacho

Expand Tweet

Canis Kamacho looks to be based on the Jeep Crew Chief 715 concept and is one of the best-looking pickup trucks in GTA Online. It is capable of hitting a top speed of 116.75 mph post complete upgradation, which is pretty impressive for a vehicle of its size.

Additionally, Canis Kamacho is excellent for off-roading as it easily scales steep inclines and maintains a decent amount of balance on uneven terrain. Hence, if this pickup truck returns in GTA 6, it could become a great choice for exploration.

3) Vapid Guardian

Here's the Vapid Guardian (Image via GTA Wiki)

Vapid Guardian is one of the most unique vehicles in GTA Online. Its incredibly bulky design, which seems inspired by the GMC Kodiak pickup truck, makes it stand out from others in its category. Furthermore, it handles well and is fairly quick.

Therefore, it goes without saying that Vapid Guardian would be a neat addition to the list of cars in GTA 6 if it returns.

4) Benefactor Dubsta 6x6

Here's what the Benefactor Dubsta 6x6 looks like in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

Most pickup trucks boast a rugged look but if players want a sleek vehicle from this category, then the Benefactor Dubsta 6x6 is the perfect choice. It is very likely based on the 6x6 Mercedes-Benz G63 and boasts two rear wheels on both sides.

In terms of performance, the Dubsta 6x6 can hit a 103.25 mph top speed following complete upgradation, which is good enough for a vehicle like it. All things considered, this ride's inclusion could elevate the quality of pickup trucks in GTA 6.

5) Canis Bodhi

Trevor Philips drives a Canis Bodhi in GTA 5 story mode (Image via GTA Wiki)

Canis Bodhi was removed from GTA Online's websites in the summer of 2023 but it should return in GTA 6. Although it doesn't have any extravagant features or a high speed, the reason why it should be included in the latter title is because of its association with Trevor Philips, one of the three GTA 5 protagonists.

For those unaware, Canis Bodhi is Trevor's personal vehicle. Thus, having this pickup truck return would be a nice way to pay tribute to one of the most unhinged, albeit fan-favorite, characters in the GTA series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback