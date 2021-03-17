5 GTA Online weapons that every beginner needs to own from the start of the game

From traditional melee weapons to futuristic handheld blasters, GTA Online features an assortment of lethal weapons that bring out the chaotic nature of players in the virtual world.

Grand Theft Auto revolves around the concept of unbridled anarchy and blood-curdling violence. This is why the inclusion and regular advancement of devastating weapons is so crucial to the success of the game.

Given the general theme of the franchise, there's little that GTA Online players love more than annihilating everything in the vicinity and blowing the enemy into unrecognizable pieces.

However, some of the most advanced weapons are only unlocked as the player levels up in the game, and some are way too expensive for newbie beginners.

This article talks about 5 of the best GTA Online weapons players can and should acquire from the very start.

5 best GTA Online weapons for beginners

#5 The Micro SMG

The Micro SMG is one of the most popular beginner weapons in GTA Online. It is unlocked early in the game and makes for one heck of a criminal associate.

This submachine gun, manufactured by Shrewsbury, appears in almost every Grand Theft Auto game. The weapon comes equipped with sharp accuracy and a high rate of fire.

The only drawback to this amazing weapon is its less-than-average ammo capacity, recorded at 16 rounds, which makes frequent reloads a necessity. However, the customization options allow players to upgrade the magazine capacity to 30 rounds, which somewhat improves the performance of the Micro SMG in this regard.

Overall, the Micro SMG is a great weapon for novice enthusiasts, and it can be purchased from Ammu-Nation for only $3,750.

#4 The Bullpup Rifle

The Bullpup Rifle is one of the most devastating weapons featured in GTA Online. Its overall build and design seem to be based on the popular Kel-Tec RFB and the FAMAS G2. Recorded at 500 RPM, the Bullpup Rifle makes for the ultimate GTA Online experience.

This beast of a weapon stands toe-to-toe with some of the most advanced rifles, given how it can turn the enemy into a mass of blood and gore within a few seconds.

The Bullpup Rifle can be purchased from Ammu-Nation in GTA Online for $14,500.

#3 The Marksman Rifle

Manufactured by Vom Feuer, the Marksman Rifle takes after the M39 EMR/Mk. 14 Mod 1 EBR and the infamous Carbine Rifle.

This beast of a weapon hosts an incredible fire rate, recorded at 200 PRM, but suffers from a low damage-per-shot value of 64. The lack of any significant recoil gives the Marksman Rifle an edge over its contemporary counterparts as it makes firing multiple shots a lot less challenging.

The Marksman Rifle makes for an amazing beginner weapon in GTA Online and can be purchased from Ammu-Nation for $15,750.

#2 The AP Pistol

Manufactured by Vom Feuer, the AP Pistol in GTA Online is heavily inspired by the Colt SCAMP.

The AP Pistol has a light recoil and can also host a suppressor upon customization. It features an 18-round magazine that players can upgrade to 36 rounds.

Although players will have to level up to rank 33 to unlock the AP Pistol, it's worth the wait and is one of the most powerful weapons featured in GTA Online.

#1 The Special Carbine

When it comes to beginner weapons, none can eclipse the unbeatable performance of the Special Carbine.

Equipped with a 60-round standard magazine and a 100-round dual-drum, the Special Carbine makes for a great GTA Online weapon.

If the player's goal is to turn virtual goons into human gore, then they should look no further. The Special Carbine is capable of severe damage per second and comes equipped with unmatchable accuracy.

Overall, this weapon is a big save in GTA Online that newbie beginners wouldn't want to miss out on.