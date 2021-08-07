5 GTA San Andreas characters who debuted in a previous game

Not all of GTA San Andreas' characters were created with that game in mind.

Instead, some GTA San Andreas debuted in either GTA 3 or GTA Vice City and were later put in GTA San Andreas when it made sense for their role. All of these games were a part of the 3D universe, so it made sense when there was some crossover here and there.

Interestingly enough, GTA San Andreas does a good job of adding some lore to GTA 3. As for GTA Vice City, it was just nice to see some familiar faces still doing well for themselves. Either way, there's a good number of characters who show up in GTA San Andreas but debuted in a prior game.

Five GTA San Andreas characters who debuted in a prior game

5) Kent Paul (GTA Vice City)

Kent Paul artwork for GTA Vice City (Image via Rockstar Games)

Like in GTA Vice City, Kent Paul is involved in the music business in GTA San Andreas. However, his role in GTA San Andreas is noticeably less important than it was in GTA Vice City.

Still, he helped get Madd Dogg's music career back on track. Aside from that, he's also involved with a new character called Maccer, who is the lead singer of the Gurning Chimps. He, along with several other of CJ's allies, get a happy ending once CJ defeats Officer Tenpenny.

4) Salvatore Leone (GTA 3)

Salvatore Leone artwork for GTA 3 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Salvatore's connection to GTA San Andreas is an interesting one. Some of it ties to CJ's involvement with Joey Leone back in Liberty City (which takes place before GTA San Andreas occurs). However, his relationship deteriorates with CJ later on, especially when the latter successfully steals money from Salvatore's casino.

He also met Maria around this time, who was surprisingly quiet given her usual demeanor in the Liberty City games. Either way, it's an interesting addition to GTA 3's lore.

3) Ken Rosenberg (GTA Vice City)

Ken Rosenberg artwork for GTA Vice City (Image via Rockstar Games)

Everybody's favorite GTA lawyer makes another appearance in GTA San Andreas. Unfortunately, he's no longer a lawyer and is unable to help CJ when he gets busted. Still, Ken Rosenberg plays an important role in the Las Venturas storyline, where he's the middleman between several vicious mafia families.

Fortunately for Ken Rosenberg, CJ helped him out. CJ takes care of the Sindaccos, and Rosenberg even reminiscences of the old days he had with Tommy Vercetti.

"Just like old times, hey Tommy?"

2) Catalina (GTA 3)

Catalina, on the right (Image via Rockstar Games)

Catalina has a fairly major role in GTA San Andreas. She's most prominent when CJ is exiled from Los Santos and is in the countryside, but she still calls CJ several times after some missions later on in the game.

Her relationship with CJ is questionable, and it sheds some useful insight into Catalina's character and why she does the things she does. GTA San Andreas players even saw her kickstart her (eventually disastrous) relationship with Claude here.

1) Claude (GTA 3)

It's always an interesting occasion when a former protagonist shows up as a random character in a different story. Claude was the main protagonist of GTA 3, which canonly takes place almost nine years after GTA San Andreas.

It's interesting to see how Claude met Catalina and what he did before drifting into Liberty City. Players weren't able to get too much lore and backstory on Claude in GTA 3, so it was a pleasant surprise to see him in GTA San Andreas.

It's also funny seeing CJ call him "a snake without a tongue," which plays off of the fact that Claude is still mute.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

