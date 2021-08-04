What makes the countryside in GTA San Andreas memorable?

GTA San Andreas was the first major GTA game to have a noticeable countryside area, and it was magnificent.

Some GTA San Andreas players love the countryside for what it brought to the series. It's not to everybody's tastes, but it was new and different from previous locations in the series. In a way, it was a small part of what made GTA San Andreas so memorable and iconic.

It makes up a good portion of the map, so it's hard to not notice the wilderness in GTA San Andreas. Sadly, there are no interactable animals to be found here. However, some other interesting aspects make the countryside stand out in GTA San Andreas.

Why GTA San Andreas' countryside is so great

The countryside in GTA San Andreas is quite diverse (Image via GTA Wiki)

The countryside in GTA San Andreas is a rather massive topic. It's practically anything that isn't Los Santos, San Fierro, or Las Venturas, and that makes up a good portion of the in-game map.

Unsurprisingly, there are some good topics to be had on the matter.

It was the first major GTA game with a countryside

Red County stands out from a place like Los Santos (Image via GTA Wiki)

GTA 3 was the first mainstream GTA game that gamers knew and loved. It didn't have much of a countryside area, which was true for the subsequent game (GTA Vice City) as well.

However, GTA San Andreas had several rural regions. The San Andreas map was absolutely massive by comparison to these aforementioned games, and that's partially thanks to the countryside areas.

The desert found in the northern part of the map was also radically different from the countryside near San Fierro and Los Santos. In a way, GTA San Andreas debuted the countryside rather well.

A feeling of loneliness

Mount Chiliad and its surrounding areas can feel lonely at times (Image via GTA Wiki)

One reason some GTA San Andreas players like (and dislike) the countryside is due to how easy it is to feel alone. There isn't much traffic in some parts, and the player can feel desolate rather easily.

The massive map size also adds to this feeling of loneliness. It's easy to get lost in, and there aren't many vehicles that spawn in some parts of the countryside. There isn't much that a player can do in some areas, which has added to some of the game's myths.

Rumors of Bigfoot and other myths

Back in the day, there were an absurd amount of rumors regarding Bigfoot in GTA San Andreas. Although Bigfoot didn't exist, that didn't stop hordes of GTA San Andreas players from speculating and sharing conspiracy theories on the matter.

There were many videos using mods that showcased these kinds of mysteries, and it wasn't exclusive to Bigfoot. Other popular myths like Leatherface stemmed from a similar time period, and these myths were all supposedly found in the countryside.

Typically, these myths would take place in either Red County, Flint County, or Whetstone.

Different types of scenery

Tierra Robada looks quite different from the rest of GTA San Andreas (Image via GTA Wiki)

One of the most interesting aspects about the countryside in GTA San Andreas is how different it looks from the rest of the game (and the series, for that matter).

For example, the desert terrain on the third island is wildly different from what players are used to in the first two major islands.

Area 69 is part of Bone County

Area 69, as seen from a distance (Image via GTA Wiki)

One of the most interesting places in GTA San Andreas is Area 69. Technically speaking, Bone County is a countryside location in GTA San Andreas. While many other locations are largely pointless to visit, Area 69 isn't one of them.

State-of-the-line military vehicles are present here. The instant 5-star Wanted Level players can get here is also a great way to get to 6-stars rather quickly.

