5 GTA San Andreas cheats that will be fun to try in the remastered Definitive Edition

Rockstar Games has always implemented cheats in its games and GTA San Andreas is no exception. The cheats of GTA San Andreas are some of the most iconic to the series and many players still know them like the back of their hands.

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is just around the corner, and many players are eagerly waiting for the November 11 release date to try out the cheat codes. Among the codes, some stand out as being more enjoyable than others.

In this article, we look at the five best GTA San Andreas cheats that should be fun to try out in the remastered Definitive Edition.

5 cheats in GTA San Andreas that will be fun to try in the remastered Definitive Edition

5) Super punch

To be able to use Super Punch in GTA San Andreas, players need to use the cheat STINGLIKEABEE. Once players activate the cheat, everything they punch will be sent flying into the distance. Being able to witness characters being launched with a punch in the Definitive Edition is something many players can't wait to experience.

4) Carnival theme

For players to be able to activate the Carnival theme in GTA San Andreas, they need to use the cheat CRAZYTOWN. Once this cheat is activated, CJ is stripped to his briefs and sports funny glasses with a fake mustance.

Addtionally, all the NPCs in the game are dressed like mascots of a fast food joint while all vehicles are transformed into go-karts and food trucks. Many players can't wait to use this cheat in the Definitive Edition of GTA San Andreas to see this funny theme play out in HD.

3) Destroy all cars

Using the cheat ALLCARSGOBOOM in GTA San Andreas will cause all the vehicles in the game to explode. This cheat usually led to some stunning explosive sights in the game. Unsurprisingly, many fans are eagerly waiting to try this cheat in the Definitive Edition of GTA San Andreas to see how the remastered explosions look.

2) Cars have nitro

For players who like speed, they can use the cheat SPEEDFREAK to trigger nitro for all cars. While using nitro in GTA San Andreas, the game uses a motion blur effect that many can't wait to experience in the remastered version of the game.

1) Obtain a jetpack

The Jetpack is one of the best ways of traveling around San Andreas. For players who want to use a Jetpack in the game, they can use the ROCKETMAN cheat to activate it.

Many players want to see how the beautiful sights of San Andreas look with sharper textures and higher draw distance while using the Jetpack in the Definitive Edition.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee