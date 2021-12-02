5 GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition features that need to be fixed soon

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition was so long-anticipated. By the time fans had started delving into the remastered edition, they began to notice a few issues.

These issues came in the form of glitches and bad graphics elements to do with things like the rain. The rain effect, for example, has now been fixed from looking more like just lines, to looking more like rain. Various updates have already been added.

This article will take a look at 5 GTA San Andreas De features that need to be fixed soon.

Rockstar needs to fix these GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition features ASAP

Many of the glitches and elements that required fixing in the game have already been addressed. Below are 5 features that still need to be fixed in the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

1) Reflections

Not quite right (Image via Sportskeeda)

The remastered GTA San Andreas has some stunning new features, including the ability to see inside buildings, and also the addition of more shadows and reflections.

Unfortunately, the reflections element in the game needs a bit of a fix. As can be seen in the game when using the flamethrower, for example, the flames reflect in the distance on buildings they should not, but not in some reflective surfaces facing the player where they should.

2) Random hole at Ryder's house

This random hole outside Ryder's house in the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition is not that annoying. It is even a little funny because it is such a small glitch.

Players from the newly remastered Trilogy that have noticed this random hole would like to see it fixed. It was on a list of unexplained holes in the game that the players were surprised to find.

3) Ganton Bridge breakable section

Old and new (Image via Sportskeeda)

The players had expected some improvements in graphics when it came to the destrucable atmosphere in the game. Parts like the Gant Bridge, where Officer Tenpenny meets his demise, have a breakable wall. In the old game it was very basic looking. The remaster is almost a bit too excessive when the wall is destroyed.

Players believe that Rockstar can change or fix this feature in the GTA San Andeas Definitive Edition.

4) Lowrider Challenge mission

All players remember the lowrider challenge in the "Cesar Vialpando" mission. In the original game. This mission was not always the easiest to complete. It involved the players hitting moves on their controllers to make the lowrider bounce a certain way. These moves went in all directions, including diagonally.

In the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition, the diagonal moves have been removed from the challenge. Although this makes the mission much easier, players would like to see this fixed and returned to its original state.

5) Invisible Bridge

While some players and glitch fans do enjoy the invisible bridge that can be found in the wilderness of San Andreas, others are not so pleased.

Many GTA players noticed that this bridge glitch had not been fixed after the last patch. The community hopes to see this feature fixed with the next update to GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

