5 GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition missions players are excited to play

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition is undoubtedly going to be a blast among fans of the franchise.

From unquestionably dark missions to admittedly boring jobs to wonderfully addictive missions, the game has it all. This article takes a look at 5 of the most exciting GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition missions.

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition: Five missions players cannot wait to play

5) Saint Mark's Bistro

Every GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition mission is bound to make for a ride, but players are particularly excited about this one. Saint Mark's Bistro, revolving around a Mafia business, takes players back in time. It is one of the most amazing missions featured in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition based in Liberty City.

4) Just Business

Another incredibly exciting and action-packed mission that barely gives players a moment of relief. Given how underwhelming bike rides can be in the game, Just Business, an unsolicited courtesy of Big Smoke, is one of the most challenging missions in the game, but one that players cannot wait to play in 2021.

3) Supply Lines

Supply Lines have been in the news before as the most engaging mission from GTA San Andreas, if there ever was one, and fans of the classic game cannot wait to grind this job in 2021 and judge how far they have come as far as tackling challenges is considered.

2) The Da Nang Thang

While The Da Nang Thang is frustratingly underrated, die-hard fans know how incredibly exciting and exceptionally unique this mission is. CJ engaging in a sword fight made for an unforgettable moment in the game.

1) Breaking the Bank at Caligula's

Breaking the Bank at Caligula's barely requires an introduction in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. Given to the player by Wu Zi Mu, it is one of the most raved-about missions from the franchise and always leaves the player yearning for more, albeit a bit exhausted. As if the mission wasn't a bang on its own, players get to use vision goggles and smoke bombs while evading the enemy on a parachute. While Breaking the Bank at Caligula's is admittedly a bit challenging, somewhat like the heists featured in GTA 5, it is worth all the hype in the world.

