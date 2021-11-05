Why missions in GTA Trilogy will be easier with GTA 5 mechanics

GTA players will remember working their way through GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas, quickly getting used to the controls to complete the game. They were quite different originally to what GTA Online players are used to.

They remember a side-scrolling method from the original GTA games to select weapons and the radio station when in vehicles. With the release of the GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition, players now know they will be using the same weapon and radio selection style that is available in GTA 5 and GTA Online.

Players await new controls in the GTA Trilogy

"Rockstar Games Launcher" leaked information "accidentally" about the specs, logos, cities, controls and so on in GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition, which got players very excited.

Discussing how the previous games will be improved because of RAGE (Rockstar Advanced Game Engine) gives the fans much to be excited about. The original games were considered "clunky" in graphics and movements, but now it is expected to feel more fluid in the GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition.

GTA Trilogy may have more fluid controls as compared to the original games

As players now know, the controls follow the GTA 5 control style that current players are so accustomed to. This means access to the weapon wheel and radio station wheel.

But hopefully, better drive-by mechanics than in previous games could be introduced, where shooting from vehicles was limited to left or right in a car, with forward shooting available on bikes.

A huge leap from the original controls

While GTA 3 changed the world for gamers and fans, the controls were arguably quite challenging to get to grips with in the early days. By the release of GTA San Andreas, a "target lock-on" system had been added to the game, and by GTA Online, there was not much stopping players from shooting in almost any direction and jumping around as they please.

Hopefully, these new GTA 5 mechanics utilized along with RAGE will make playing the Trilogy much easier than the originals.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha