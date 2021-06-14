5 GTA San Andreas missions that made absolutely no sense

Even after all these years, GTA San Andreas is a fun and enjoyable game. It was ahead of its time in many aspects, while characters and missions were well created.

But there were some missions in GTA San Andreas that made no sense. These missions didn't impact the primary story in any major way, while a few were pretty lengthy.

Although not every mission can be listed, here are five GTA San Andreas missions that made absolutely no sense.

Five illogical missions in GTA San Andreas

1) OG LOC

OG Loc needs to kill Freddy (Image via GTA Wiki- Fandom)

OG LOC is a mission in GTA San Andreas where players will mostly see themselves driving to the police station and pick up OG Loc as he gets released from the prison. After getting picked up, OG Loc tells CJ that he wants to kill Freddy, who apparently stole the former's rhymes.

Players then go to Freddy's house, but obviously, he isn't at his house. Now, they need to chase him down and kill him. It might sound simple, but this mission is made annoying by the chase as the route taken by Freddy is very unusual and absurd.

Also, this is the first time that players get to drive a motorcycle, and this mission has no checkpoints.

2) Wrong Side of the Tracks

Players need to chase a train (Image via Real KeV3n YouTube)

Wrong Side of Tracks is another famously annoying mission in GTA San Andreas that can take more than one try.

Gamers are riding on a motorbike with Big Smoke, who has to kill the Vagos gang members atop the train. The difficulties are:

The track

Big Smoke's shooting skills, which are way off

The train's being fast and its irrational path

The mission is made extra tricky as players have to rely on the AI character while trying their best to stay near the train on a motorbike.

3) Interdiction

This mission is given to CJ by Mike Toreno (Image via GTA Wiki- Fandom)

This GTA San Andreas mission is given by Mike Toreno, who orders CJ to go to El Castillo del Diablo in the desert, reach the top of a canyon, and wait for the helicopter.

What makes it irritating is that a lot of enemy helicopters arrive, the health of the aircraft that players have to protect goes down very fast, and enemy helicopters are high-speed and move in random directions.

To make things trickier, players must protect the contraband helicopter from the enemies using a rocket launcher.

2) Robbing Uncle Sam

Players need to protect Ryder (Image via Grand Theft Wiki)

In this mission, gamers need to protect their AI partner, who simply stands around and does nothing helpful.

First, players need to go over to the docks and deal with loads of military soldiers. This is before they proceed to fill up the back of their van with crates in a warehouse while taking fire.

The problem lies with Ryder, the in-game partner for the mission. He keps getting attacked and shot at by waves of oncoming soldiers as players load up the crates.

Gamers must protect him in between loading crates, which makes the whole mission a frustrating experience.

1) Supply Lines

Supply lines is a very troublesome mission (Image via GTA Wiki- Fandom)

Supply Lines is one of the most irritating missions in GTA San Andreas for its crazy level of difficulty. It is a constant challenge for many old players of the game as well.

In this mission, they take charge of an armed remote control plane to destroy several couriers before traveling back to Zero's roof.

It might sound easy at first glance, but it's simply bothersome when gamers think about the time limit and awkward controls.

