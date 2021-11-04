5 GTA San Andreas missions that might be easier to complete in Definitive Edition

Ever since GTA San Andreas was released, players have fallen in love with the game. The missions in GTA San Andreas are some of the best in the series, and while some are pretty difficult to complete, players love the challenge in most of the missions.

Some challenging missions in GTA San Andreas are notoriously known to make players want to break their screens. With the release of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, many players hope that some missions are made easier to complete in GTA San Andreas.

Five missions in GTA San Andreas that might be easier to complete in Definitive Edition

5) OG Loc

In this mission, OG Loc, the rapper, is just released from jail and needs the gang's help to get back at Freddy, a Vagos member, for stealing one of his rhymes. Once the gang takes Loc to Freddy's place, he creates a scene and asks Freddy to get out of the house. Players have to get on the bike with OG Loc and follow Freddy as he flees on a motorcycle.

This mission is difficult because the road Freddy escapes from is highly uneven. Players are found jumping around on the bike while Loc tries to shoot Freddy. Players hope that the game is more forgiving with this mission in the Definitive Edition of GTA San Andreas.

4) Freefall

Freefall is a mission in GTA San Andreas in which CJ is asked to hijack a Shamal plane. CJ is requested to get into a Dodo and jump into the Shamal once he reaches above the plane. CJ players then need to take out everyone in the aircraft before landing it safely at the airport.

This mission seems to be straight out of a movie scene. It is pretty tricky for players to be able to maneuver the dodo over the Shamal. Once inside the Shamal, it is not easy to take out all the hitmen before landing the plane at the airport. Many players hope that this mission is made easier in the Definitive Edition of the game, as failing this elaborate mission over and over can be disheartening.

3) End of the Line

End of the line is the final mission in GTA San Andreas, and the task is quite challenging to complete. It is only fair as having an easy last mission will be underwhelming to the gameplay. In the final mission of GTA San Andreas, players embark on a long mission with many objectives to complete while fighting an army of enemies.

In this mission, players need to go after all of CJ's enemies. Starting with Big Smoke, who betrayed the Grove Street Families, to killing Frank Tenpenny, one of the most hated antagonists in gaming history. This mission is long and complex, and failing it sets players back around half an hour. Many players hope that the mission is easier in the remastered version of GTA San Andreas.

2) Wrong Side of Tracks

"All we had to do, was follow the damn train, CJ!' is the famous line by Big Smoke that many players have gotten to hear upon failing the mission. Although this mission is fun to do, it is tough, and there is nothing the players can do about it.

Players need to get on a bike and ride Big Smoke while he tries to shoot down Vagos standing on a moving train. Big Smoke's bad shooting skills and the irregular path players need to ride the bike make the mission extremely hard. Players hope that this mission is easier in the remastered version of the game.

1) Supply Lines

Supply Lines is known to be the sister-mission to the Demolition Man mission from Vice City. These remote control plane missions are dreaded by the most skilled players in the game. Many players are known to quit the story mode because of how difficult Supple Lines is.

Players need to control an RC plane to kill Zero's rival companies deliver boys in this mission. Many players hope that the new controls will help make the experience less.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar