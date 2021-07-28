5 GTA San Andreas missions that players couldn’t complete without cheat codes

Cheat codes can be indispensable in certain GTA San Andreas missions.

Truth be told, GTA San Andreas wasn't a particularly difficult game. However, some players struggled with the more challenging missions and utilized cheat codes to beat those missions and progress the story.

GTA San Andreas has plenty of fun cheat codes that players love to use, but there isn't a single cheat code that skips entire missions. That being said, cheat codes like infinite health or extra weapons & ammo can help.

Note: GTA San Andreas missions don't literally require cheat codes to progress the game's storyline. This article is simply implying that certain missions were so challenging that they prompted players to use cheat codes to complete them.

Five missions where GTA San Andreas players may have resorted to using cheat codes to progress

#5 - Verdant Meadows

The $80K property players need to get to progress the storyline (Image via GTA Wiki)

If a GTA San Andreas player is wasteful with their money, they'll likely find saving $80,000 for a property to be a bit of a chore. Fortunately, there are cheat codes that can give the player $250K instantly in case they wish to save time.

#4 - Farewell My Love...

Almost all race missions are applicable here. All a GTA San Andreas player has to do to cheese it is activate a cheat code that makes the NPCs want to attack one another.

From that point on, just drive like normal and these missions practically complete themselves. Some GTA San Andreas players despise driving missions, so it's a useful tip if nothing else works.

#3 - OG Loc

Some parts of this mission might annoy players (Image via GTA Wiki)

OG Loc is an easy mission if players know how to drive and have good weaponry. Understandably, some players might not trust OG Loc to shoot accurately. Hence, it's up to them to kill Freddy.

Of course, there are plenty of cheat codes that can trivialize this mission. Simply using a weapons cheat code for an SMG can help the worst GTA San Andreas players easily pass this mission.

#2 - Wrong Side of the Tracks

An infamously difficult mission for casual players (Image via GTA Wiki)

Players who have to resort to using cheat codes on missions tend to struggle with this one. Big Smoke's aim is notoriously bad, and offers little help.

Hence, some GTA San Andreas players could just use Flying Cars or a Jetpack cheat, hop on the train and kill the Vagos.

#1 - End of the Line

Some people might dislike getting to Big Smoke in this mission (Image via GTA Wiki)

There are several reasons why some players would resort to using cheat codes during End of the Line. For starters, it's a difficult mission by GTA San Andreas standards. There are plenty of enemies, which in turn means that there are plenty of opportunities for the player to get killed.

Second, it's the final mission in the game. Since many players love GTA games for the free roam it provides, they don't necessarily care about proving themselves in the missions.

Hence, using some cheat codes allows them to beat the mission and finish the main campaign in GTA San Andreas.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

