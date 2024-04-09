5 GTA San Andreas myths surrounding strangest NPCs

There are countless GTA San Andreas myths that are worth exploring, and some of these involve the strangest NPCs in the game. These are pedestrians who look or behave unusually when compared to other NPCs. Some of them have been tied to false myths as well, such as CJ's Mom being seen as a ghost, or a hillbilly NPC being a zombie.

In light of that, we're exploring five of the stranges NPCs in GTA San Andreas who are tied to some bizarre myths. You can find all of these pedestrians in the vanilla game without needing to install mods or using exploits. In fact, veteran San Andreas players may have already come across all of them.

5 GTA San Andreas myths about the strangest NPCs in-game

1) CJ's Mom

CJ's Mom, Beverly Johnson, died before the events of the game, and naturally, there are many GTA San Andreas myths surrounding her. Many players have claimed that they've seen her ghost in the Johnson House at Grove Street, while others swear that she can be found walking in the streets like an ordinary pedestrian.

While the former myth is false, the latter claim is true, as one of the strangest NPCs in the game look exactly like CJ's mom as seen in her picture. This is probably because Rockstar reused the pedestrians and simply used this in-game character model as a placeholder for Beverly Johnson.

2) Benny (weird-looking hillbilly)

Some of the strangest characters in GTA San Andreas are found in rural areas like Red County, Flint County, and Whetstone. Among these, CWMYHB1 (Country White Male Young Hillbilly 1) is probably the scariest in terms of looks. Fans have linked countless GTA San Andreas myths with this NPC, and surprisingly, Rockstar has reused this model multiple times.

He appears as Benny, one of the clients of Millie Perkins who appears during the mission, Key to Her Heart. He's also found as one of the survivalists that Carl can kill during the mission Body Harvest. Several players have linked him to the Piggsy myth, while others believe he's tied to the Leatherface legend.

Some even think he's a zombie because of his scary facial features and hunchbacked posture. However, rather unsurprisingly, all of these myths are false.

3) Clowns

Clowns are a rare kind of pedestrians who are usually found around ice-cream trucks. What makes them one of the strangest NPCs in the game is because of the s*xual jokes seen on the ice cream vans.

Some people have likened this pedestrian to s*xual abusers or perverts. Others have even tied him to one of the many killer clown GTA San Andreas myths, like the Midnight Clown, which has been proven to be false.

5) Mr. Trenchcoat

Mr. Trenchcoat is a hotbed of several GTA San Andreas myths and conspiracies himself. He is one of the strangest NPCs who wears a long black trench coat, a black cowboy hat, and an American flag handkerchief tied around his neck. He is on this list of the most strangest NPCs because he comes across as a conspiracy theorist and mentions several such conspiracies.

These include several references and GTA Easter eggs for aliens and being abducted by them, as well as complaining about lizard people disguised as humans. Possible references include a mind-controlling implant and the Chupacabra.

5) Unknown Guy

The Unknown Guy is the most unassuming pedestrian you'll ever see in the streets of San Andreas. He is a skinny African-American male with a grooved haircut wearing slacks, sneakers, and a hooded denim jacket. However, what makes him one of the strangest NPCs is that fans have connected him with one of the weirdest GTA San Andreas myths.

Some fans say he's related to the Epsilon program because of the color of his jacket, but that doesn't make much sense. His jacket is light blue because it's made of denim. The Unknown Guy, listed as MALE01 in the game files, spawns as a train driver in all the trains in San Andreas. His file name is also unique, as it simply says "male 01" rather than having a coded name like CWMYHB1 that also indicates his spawn location.

