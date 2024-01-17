5 unforgettable Easter eggs in the history of GTA series

The GTA series is famous for its Easter eggs, and there are too many of them to count. Some have become so popular that they're instantly recognized by almost every fan. Others are enigmatic and continue to be a mystery. Easter eggs throughout the Grand Theft Auto games have made many pop culture references, including movies and even the idea of Easter eggs itself.

With that in mind, here are some of the most unsettling Easter eggs that are embedded in the memories of every GTA player. The list includes secrets from several Grand Theft Auto titles, including 3D and HD Universe games. Most of these are well-known, but one has yet to be solved.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 disturbing GTA Easter eggs that are hard to forget

1) Sleeping with the fishes

One of the most disturbing Easter eggs in GTA Vice City is in the form of hidden corpses. In two different locations on the map, players can find what looks like men anchored to the seabed via 'cement shoes.' Their feet can be seen bound together in cement, and they were probably dropped into the sea after the cement dried.

This is a rather unsettling reference to a style of execution or body disposal attributed to the Mafia. There are several criminal gangs in Vice City, but because of its association with the Mob, it's likely a reference to the Forelli Crime Family.

2) Apartment 3c

This is a rather popular reference to Scarface, the 1983 movie that GTA Vice City was heavily influenced by. The titular apartment room has a suitcase filled with drugs, and the bathroom, which is painted with blood all over, has a chainsaw that Tommy can pick up.

This is a reference to the grisly scene in the movie where Tony's friend and associate Angel is dismembered and killed with a chainsaw by a Colombian gangster. The room is often considered one of the creepiest locations in the game. However, Vice City has several more unique references.

3) Rusty wheelchair

At the end of a dock in Fisher's Lagoon in San Andreas lies a rusty wheelchair with a unique texture. Many players believe that the lone wheelchair at the end of the dock feels ominous, indicating that something heinous has happened there. Some believe it's a reference to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre or Leatherface, the serial killer from the movie.

Others think it might be a reference to Manhunt, Rockstar's most eerie title that is associated with other creepy Easter eggs in the GTA games. What's interesting about this wheelchair is that it shares its texture with a garbage skip bin. The mystery remains unsolved to this day.

4) Ghost cars

The woods of San Andreas are completely desolate and can look quite creepy at night. In Back O' Beyond, a forested region of Flint County, players can witness ghost cars driving down the slopes by themselves. What seems like a terrifying paranormal activity is nothing but the result of an unusual spawn location.

The cars spawn when the player gets close, but this happens on a steep slope, thus making the car roll down the hill. The model of the car is a badly damaged (beater variant) Glendale. As such, it's still creepy enough that CJ will find a random damaged car in the middle of the woods.

5) The heart of the statue

One of the most unexpected Easter eggs in GTA 4 is located inside the Statue of Happiness. The statue itself is a reference to the Statue of Liberty, with the face resembling that of Hillary Clinton. It also holds a coffee cup in its hand, referencing the infamous Hot Coffee controversy in which Rockstar got embroiled.

While the facial expression may look strange with its disturbing grin, what's more disturbing is that it has a gigantic beating heart inside of it. Players can only find this by using a helicopter to land on the pedestal.

