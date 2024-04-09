GTA San Andreas Solar Eclipse mod: Everything you should know

The recent Solar Eclipse was one of the greatest historic events, and you can experience it in GTA San Andreas as well. While Rockstar Games did not officially put any such events in the game, the modding community has already developed a Solar Eclipse mod for players to enjoy. Fortunately, Carl “CJ” Johnson does not require any special glasses or gear to witness the amazing astronomical event in-game.

This article briefly explains everything you need to know about the GTA San Andreas Solar Eclipse mod v2.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinion. Players are advised to use the mod at their own risk.

Modder recreates Solar Ecplise in GTA San Andreas using mods

The Grand Theft Auto San Andreas mod is called Solar Eclipse Mod v2 and you can download it from the GTAinside website. Developer Abel Madrona Antón first released it in September 2012, but you can still use it in 2024. The file size is 0.631 MB, and it has been downloaded over 10,000 times to date.

The modder also shared the above video demonstrating how the patch works in GTA San Andreas. The description of the video reads as follows:

“Second version of the solar eclipse, the color of the sky has been improved by blocking the Moon from the Sun.”

The mod for the popular Grand Theft Auto game changes the sky texture and adds a Solar Eclipse that occurs periodically. GTA San Andreas players can also witness a change in the scenery when the solar event takes place.

The moon slowly covers the sun creating hues of orange, purple, and pink in the sky. Despite the game’s age, the scene looks stunning. Abel Madrona Antón demonstrated the scenery from Santa Maria Beach in Los Santos (3D Universe). Keep in mind that the process is not quick.

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, other modders have also tried to improve the GTA San Andreas gameplay using mods. On January 12, 2024, an X user named @TheNathanNS shared a gameplay video demonstrating how modders brought the Rocket Jump strat from Half-Life 2 to Grand Theft Auto San Andreas.

While CJ usually gets killed if he blasts an RPG too close to him, the mod allows him to use the force of the blast as a jumping mechanism. In the above video, the user fired rockets to the ground, which lifted him up in the air. Using this strategy, they were able to traverse the map faster.

San Andreas is nearly two decades old at this point, but it is still played by many in the gaming community. While there are several reasons for the popularity of GTA San Andreas, the modding community also plays an important role in keeping the game alive.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Are you going to try this mod in GTA San Andreas? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion