5 of GTA San Andreas’s most fun features

GTA San Andreas is one of the most fun GTA games of all time, and that's partially thanks to some of its terrific features.

GTA San Andreas introduced an insane amount of new features that weren't present in the previous GTA titles. It took the series in a completely different direction, but it did so gracefully. These five features were particularly fun when the player completed the main storyline and wanted to still play the game.

It's worth noting that this list covers new features introduced in GTA San Andreas. Given the sheer amount of new features introduced in this game, everybody's personal list is bound to look different. Still, it's interesting to discuss what one found to be the most fun feature in GTA San Andreas.

Five of the most fun features in GTA San Andreas

5) Burglar

Having the ability to break into random people's houses all over San Andreas makes the Burglar vehicle mission quite fun. Players could utilize this feature as a decent moneymaker, but some of the fun lied in the unpredictability of the side mission.

Sometimes, players wouldn't know if they broke into a gang member's house or how much money would be lying around. The randomness of this feature also made the player explore some different parts of GTA San Andreas, as not all houses can be robbed every day.

4) Gambling at a casino

CJ near a Wheel of Fortune (Image via Rockstar Games)

Previous GTA games had limited forms of gambling, but GTA San Andreas went above and beyond. There are five minigames that players can participate in within a casino, each of which resembles something they might see in a real one.

There was blackjack, roulette, slot machines, video poker, and a wheel of fortune for players to try their luck out. All of these minigames felt different from one another, which means that some players might have their personal favorite when it comes to this feature.

3) Vehicle customization

There is something oddly satisfying about customizing one's vehicle in GTA San Andreas. This feature applies to most civilian vehicles, and GTA San Andreas had a good range of customization options to make a vehicle seem different from one another.

One of the nicest aspects was how easy it was to select certain colors for every car. For comparison, players just had to go through Pay 'n' Spray several times to get the right color in previous GTA games.

Plus, some lowriders have a few unique paint jobs, which is pretty neat. Aside from that, equipping nitro on a vehicle can always be fun.

2) Jetpack

CJ using a jetpack in GTA San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Jetpack is the strangest vehicle in GTA San Andreas. It's not entered via traditional means, as the player just needs to walk into it to operate it. Not to mention, one is supposed to see the Jetpack for the first time in the mission, Black Project.

However, it controls nicely and can help get the player to practically any major spot in the game. It doesn't break down as traditional vehicles do, and the player can always get one at the Verdant Meadows Airfield.

The Spawn Jetpack cheat is often one of the most searched cheat codes of all time, so it's clear that GTA San Andreas players enjoy this feature.

1) Character customization

CJ can wear green and represent his gang (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the greatest "new" features in GTA San Andreas was the ability to change CJ's appearance in several different ways. Hairstyles had a good range of options, but that's not even mentioning how much individual apparel there was in the game.

GTA San Andreas had so much character customization that players could genuinely change CJ's look from a game-to-game basis. One person's playthrough could look radically different from another, thanks to this feature.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

