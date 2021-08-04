5 of GTA San Andreas’s most popular and useful cheat codes

GTA San Andreas has an abundance of cheat codes, but some stand out as being more popular and useful than others.

Not every GTA San Andreas players use cheat codes. However, those who do use cheats most likely used at least one of the cheat codes in this article. The reason for this is because these five cheat codes are useful and provide convenience to the player.

A cheat code like "Pedestrians are Elvis" isn't helpful, but something like "Spawn Jetpack" is. As far as popularity goes, some of it is based on if these cheat codes trend on Google Trends from time to time.

Five of the most memorable cheat codes in GTA San Andreas

#5 - Locked Wanted Level

There are two main uses to the Locked Wanted Level cheat. First, GTA San Andreas players can use it to go on a rampage if they don't like dealing with cops. Second, they can use it to bypass Island Restrictions.

Normally, when a player enters one of the other major islands too early on in the storyline, they'll receive a 4-star Wanted Level. Some players just wait until they have permission to go there normally, but others like to explore it much earlier than intended.

On PC, GTA San Andreas players can either enter IDOASIPLEASE or AEZAKMI to activate it.

#4 - Armor, Health, and $250K

Oftentimes, a cheat code does a single thing. However, this cheat code does several things at once. It gives the player Armor, Health, $250K, increases their Criminal Rating to 40, and repairs the vehicle they are in.

It's a jack of all trades type of cheat code, but it's also the only cheat code that gives CJ money instantly. In terms of sheer usefulness, this cheat code is undeniably one of the best ones.

On PC, GTA San Andreas players can either enter INEEDSOMEHELP or HESOYAM to activate it.

#3 - Flying Cars

Some cheat codes can be most insanely useful and incredibly fun at the same time. The Flying Cars cheat code is one of the most popular for GTA San Andreas players to use, simply because it does exactly what its name implies.

It basically makes every car act like a plane, except the vehicle still maintains its previous durability. Hence, crashing dead-on onto a tree won't kill the player like it would if they were in a plane.

On PC, GTA San Andreas players can either enter CHITTYCHITTYBANGBANG or RIPAZHA to activate it.

#2 - Unlimited Health

Although it's not technically invincibility, this cheat code is as close as they come for GTA San Andreas players. Like its name would imply, this gives CJ unlimited health to most attacks.

The player can still die from using this cheat code, however. Still, it's a popular cheat code that occasionally pops up on Google Trends and it's easy to see why. It's a versatile cheat code that's fun to mess around with.

On PC, GTA San Andreas players can either enter NOONECANHURTME or BAGUVIX to activate it.

#1 - Spawn Jetpack

This cheat code is regularly one of the most searched codes, according to Google Trends. It makes sense too, given that the Jetpack is one of the most useful things to spawn in GTA San Andreas.

It can go anywhere a helicopter can go to, except it's significantly safer. Not to mention, the idea of a GTA protagonist riding a Jetpack is pretty awesome. The convenience this cheat code offers when it comes to travel is unparalleled.

On PC, GTA San Andreas players can either enter ROCKETMAN or YECGAA to activate it.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

