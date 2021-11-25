5 GTA Vice City Definitive Edition cheat codes that all players must try out

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition is out, and with that, players have stormed to buy the games to play one of their all-time favourites. The GTA Trilogy was hyped by the community as they were excited to get the 2021 version of their favourite games.

Many players hoped that Rockstar Games would include all the cheats in the definitive edition, but the truth is that 19 cheats were removed from the remasters. Although there are lesser cheats to use in the Definitive Edition of GTA Vice City, there are many that players can try out as they launch the game.

For the many players who are excited to try some of the best cheats in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition, here is a list of the top five most exciting cheats that players must try out.

Five cheats all players must try out in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition

5) Rainy weather

Using this cheat will make it rain in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition.

PlayStation : R2, X, L1, L1, L2 (x3), Circle

R2, X, L1, L1, L2 (x3), Circle Xbox : RT, A, LB, LB, LT (x3), B

RT, A, LB, LB, LT (x3), B Nintendo Switch : ZR, B, L, L, ZL (x3), A

ZR, B, L, L, ZL (x3), A PC : CATSANDDOGS

4) Rioting pedestrians

This cheat will cause all the pedestrians to start fighting.

PlayStation : Down, Left, Up, Left, X, R2, R1, L2, L1

Down, Left, Up, Left, X, R2, R1, L2, L1 Xbox : Down, Left, Up, Left, A, RT, RB, LT, LB

Down, Left, Up, Left, A, RT, RB, LT, LB Nintendo Switch : Down, Left, Up, Left, B, ZR, R, ZL, L

Down, Left, Up, Left, B, ZR, R, ZL, L PC : FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT

3) Spawn tank

This cheat will spawn the Rhino tank in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition.

PlayStation : Circle, Circle, L1, Circle (x3), L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

Circle, Circle, L1, Circle (x3), L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle Xbox : B, B, LB, B (x3), LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

B, B, LB, B (x3), LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y Nintendo Switch : A, A, L, A (x3), L, ZL, R, X, A, X

A, A, L, A (x3), L, ZL, R, X, A, X PC : PANZER

2) Play as Lance Vance

Using this cheat will change the protagonist's character model to Lance Vance.

PlayStation : Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, L1

Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, L1 Xbox : B, LT, Left, A, RB, LB, A, LB

B, LT, Left, A, RB, LB, A, LB Nintendo Switch : A, ZL, Left, B, R, L, B, L

A, ZL, Left, B, R, L, B, L PC : LOOKLIKELANCE

1) Exploding traffic

Using this cheat will cause all the vehicles around the player to explode

ALSO READ Article Continues below

PlayStation : R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, Square, Triangle, Circle, Triangle, L2, L1

R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, Square, Triangle, Circle, Triangle, L2, L1 Xbox : RT, LT, RB, LB, LT, RT, X, Y, B, Y, LT, LB

RT, LT, RB, LB, LT, RT, X, Y, B, Y, LT, LB Nintendo Switch : ZR, ZL, R, L, ZL, ZR, Y, X, A, X, ZL, L

ZR, ZL, R, L, ZL, ZR, Y, X, A, X, ZL, L PC : BIGBANG

Edited by Yasho Amonkar