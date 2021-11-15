All GTA Vice City Definitive Edition stunt jump locations

Stunt Jumps are one of the iconic collectables in GTA Vice City that have been a part of the series since the beginning of the 3D universe. Players can find these stunt jumps located all over the map of GTA Vice City.

There are 36 unique stunt jumps all over GTA Vice City. Each stunt jump will grant players a reward of $100, and upon completing all 36 jumps, players will receive a bonus of $10,000. Players are warned to be careful. A few stunt jumps can cause the player to land in the water, which is a hazard in GTA Vice City as the character can't swim.

A list of all the stunt jumps in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition

Players need to go to the rooftop north of the North Bridge and jump over the bridge to the opposite rooftop. This jump can be completed during or after the “G-Spotlight“ mission. During or after the final mission in GTA Vice City, players need to go through the window of the Rockstar building after taking the elevator up and then land at the Downtown Hole building. While completing the “G-Spotlight mission in GTA Vice City, “or later, players can use the ramp on the roof of the Schuman Health Care Center to reach the roof of the Electronic District building. Players need to find the high ladder north of the downtown police station and use it to jump onto the roof of Ammu-Nation. Players need to use the wave from the Vice Surf ad to jump onto the roof of the terminal. There is a ladder in GTA Vice City that players can use to the west of the main terminal to jump over the sky bridge. From the landing area above the Escobar International Airport, players need to head north to find a ladder that allows players to jump over the airlift. Players need to take the stairs to the east of the main terminal at Escobar International Airport to jump the fence and land on the roof of the Vice City Transportation Police. Go to the northeast end of the curved track at Escobar International Airport to jump off the highest metal ramp, then go through the fence to the parking lot on the other side. Jump off the yellow sign near the radar dish and fly over the dish in GTA Vice City. From the landing area above at Escobar International Airport, players need to head northeast to the ladder and jump back over the satellite dish. Players need to go east of the main terminal of Escobar International Airport and find the stairs near the sky bridge. Jump on the airlift to complete this stunt. Head southwest from Aunt Poulet’s house in Little Haiti. Jump off the ramp that is against the fence and onto the broken school bus. Players need to head south at Little Haiti to find a wooden ramp and jump onto the nearby rooftop. Head south in Little Haiti towards a small alley with shipping containers and a wooden ramp against them. Use the ramp to jump over the Riverside Pavilion. Use the vents in the Calle 8 cafeteria in Little Havana in GTA Vice City to jump to the opposite roof. Jump off the wooden ramp at Pier 1 at Ocean Beach and fly over the water to land on Pier 2. From the landing point of Pier 2, players can go south to find another ramp, then go over the water and land south of Pier 2. Players can go to the roof of the Washington Mall parking lot at Ocean beach and jump from the ramp to the rooftop across the street. From the landing point of the previous jump, players can head east using the stairs to reach the next roof, then find the vent in the corner. Using the vent as a ramp, jump onto the street below. Players need to go to the roof of the Washington Avenue parking lot and use the sloping stairs as a ramp, then jump down the alley to the next roof. There is a jump from the stairs to the north of the Pay ‘n’ Spray at Ocean Beach where players can land on the roof to the south. After landing the jump above, players can head south to use the vent as a ramp and fly over the neighboring roof to land on the street in GTA Vice City. Go to the alley behind the Ocean View Hotel in GTA Vice City and jump off the decks, onto the street and across the alley. Use the ramp on the front roof at GTA Vice City Interglobal Films Studio to land inside the studio. Players can go through the garden to the southernmost house in GTA Vice City and use the stairs to jump over the hedges. Players can go to the top of the Avery Construction area in GTA Vice City and jump from the beam to the street below. Players need to head south of the Malibu Club to find a concrete ramp overlooking the water. They can then use the ramp to jump over the water and land on the other side. To the south of the Malibu Club, there is a concrete ramp north of the bridge that can be used to jump past the Washington Beach Police Station. Players can go north of the Bunch of Tolls and use the dirt pile near a fence to jump over the water towards Washington Beach. There is a stair ramp to the south of the Deacon Hotel in GTA Vice City that players can use to jump on the road. Players can head south from the landing point of the previous jump to find another staircase near some buildings that players can use to jump down the street and into the alley. Players can also go to the alley south of Hotel Colón and use the stairs to cross the street and land on the other side of the alley. Use the pallets at the south of the Moonlite Hotel to cross the road to the other end of the alley. There is a concrete ramp south of the Washington Beach Police Station in GTA Vice City that players can use to jump over the water and land at Vice Point near the Bunch of Tools. At the south of the Malibu Club and east of the bridge to find two ramps. Using the one below to jump to the nearby rooftop will give the players the final stunt jump reward.

