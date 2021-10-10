5 GTA Vice City missions players will dread doing in the trilogy remaster

Although GTA Vice City is receiving several updates for newer consoles, it also means that the player will have to redo certain missions.

GTA Vice City is no stranger to frustrating missions; the game has clunky controls compared to modern GTA games. Ergo, some parts won't be as troublesome in GTA The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition.

However, some missions will continue to be frustrating.

Five GTA Vice City missions that will be painful to redo in the trilogy remaster

5) Bombs Away!

If the trilogy remasters fixes the primary way to cheese this mission, then Bombs Away! will be another annoying one to overcome. Being forced to use an RC plane isn't much fun when players don't fly many in GTA Vice City.

Trying to land a bomb while controlling an RC plane will inevitably frustrate lesser-skilled players. Once the Cubans try to flee, they must then bomb a moving target over the ocean.

4) Publicity Tour

Publicity Tour is a mission that players either love or hate. It's not a long one, but it involves constantly driving without stopping. If the player is terrible at this simple task, then they will fail frequently.

Unlike several other missions, failing in this context always results in death. Hence, players will have to wait to see the Wasted screen finish and take a taxi back to the mission marker.

3) The Driver

While there are a few ways to make this mission much more manageable, the casual player won't know them. Hence, they will be stuck trying to beat an opponent in a race with a significantly slower vehicle.

The mission is not impossible, but it will frustrate some players.

This mission is ultimately pointless in the long run. Hilary King never gets to drive for the player as he dies anticlimactically in the final Malibu Club mission. It just adds insult to injury.

2) Death Row

Death Row is a fun mission, but it's also difficult, even by GTA Vice City standards. If players keep failing to complete it, the fun factor will quickly wane. At that point, they will just be frustrated with trying to eliminate Diaz's goons and keep Lance Vance alive.

NPCs tend to act recklessly in GTA Vice City, so Lance Vance might accidentally die. How lethal Diaz's thugs are in the GTA Trilogy - The Definitive Edition will determine this mission's difficulty.

Time limits will continue to frustrate some players, however. It's a common motif in the more challenging missions of GTA Vice City.

1) Demolition Man

GTA Vice City's most hated mission is arguably Demolition Man. It's an RC helicopter mission that's available early in the game, but its clunky controls and minimal reward make it feel daunting for some players.

If the upcoming trilogy remasters make the control scheme more fluid, then Demolition Man might not be that bad. However, the time limit will still annoy some players. Not to mention, the gameplay itself isn't all that exciting to begin with when it comes to this GTA Vice City mission.

Also Read

With GTA Trilogy - The Definitive Edition on the horizon, players will love to revisit their favorite missions. However, that might not be the case with the ones listed above.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. Do you find Demolition Man to be a hard mission? Yes No 1 votes so far