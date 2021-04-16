5 guilty pleasure activities that fans can do in GTA Online

Sometimes, conventional activities aren't fun enough in GTA Online, so players resort to guilty pleasure activities instead.

These activities are considered guilty pleasures either because they're frowned upon by the GTA community at large or because the player might feel wrong for participating in these activities. Everybody has different morals, so this article isn't meant to tell people what is right or wrong. Instead, it only points out interesting activities that some players might be interested in doing.

What are guilty pleasure activities that fans can do in GTA Online?

#5 - Going to a strip club

(Image via GTA Wiki)

Strip clubs aren't particularly useful in GTA Online, but that doesn't stop people from going to one in-game. There is no practical reason to go to one in GTA Online, yet some people like to get their fix anyways. Sometimes, they even use their microphone to make it more awkward.

It's not a common occurrence, but it's a guilty pleasure that some parts of the fanbase might enjoy. There's no profit to be had in a strip club for a GTA Online player, so it's not a guilty pleasure activity too many fans participate in.

#4 - Playing all of GTA Online as a woman (when the player isn't one)

Some male players make the female protagonist skimpy on purpose (Image via GTA Online Reddit)

Advertisement

There is nothing wrong with playing as a character of the same gender in online games. There is also nothing wrong with playing as one of the opposite sex. However, some players take it up a notch and make the female protagonist skimpy to serve as eye candy that they can always see on-screen.

There is no immediate disadvantage when dealing with NPCs, but this quickly becomes a guilty pleasure when other players interact with this questionable protagonist. Some players do it shamelessly, while others stay muted forever to avoid embarrassment. Still, it's an online game, so players can do whatever they want as long as it doesn't ruin the game.

#3 - Modding the game for fun

GTA Online players sometimes look to mods to enhance their gaming experience (Image via GTA5-Mods.com)

Sometimes, players get bored with GTA Online and look to mods to enhance their experience. While they won't always get caught modding, part of the charm of doing so is to not get caught.

The modding doesn't have to be malicious in nature. Sometimes, a modder can give away free money for the sake of it.

Advertisement

A player can also just mod wacky scenarios to alter general gameplay in GTA Online. This isn't an activity any player can pull off successfully, but it's still a viable option for players with the technical know-how.

#2 - Partying with friends

GTA Online players often meet one another in virtual reality (Image via Screen Rant)

Sometimes, players are not able to meet up in the real world for one reason or another. When this happens, they often meet one another in virtual reality. Alternatively, this is done to save time and gasoline, as playing a round of GTA Online with one's buddies is more efficient than seeing them in-person in some cases.

Of course, this is one of the most acceptable guilty pleasures on this list. It's more than just joining a party with another player; this action is more akin to just messing around with one's friends.

Considering all of the properties in the game, it's not hard to find a location to unwind and talk about some miscellaneous things.

#1 - Going on a rampage with an Oppressor Mk II

Advertisement

Choosing an Oppressor Mk II to wreak havoc on other players can be a blast (Image via GTA Wiki Fandom)

Going on a rampage is nothing new in GTA Online. There are a ton of good weaponized vehicles to choose from when doing so. However, specifically choosing an Oppressor Mk II to wreak havoc on other players can be a blast.

Many players grief at some point in their GTA Online career. Just getting angry texts from victims is a guilty pleasure that some gamers love to get. The angrier the texts, the greater the pleasure some players get out of them. It's not good to do, but GTA Online is a lawless land in a game all about crime. Predictably, this is one of the most popular activities to do in GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.