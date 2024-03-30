5 hard-to-find Easter eggs in GTA series, ranked

The GTA series is no stranger to secrets and hidden things, and it is also home to some hard-to-find Easter eggs that took ages to spot. These were only discovered by a small number of dedicated players, with the vast majority simply not experiencing them. Although most of these are simply hidden in the in-game worlds presented by this franchise, you may need to pull off some tricks to see them. For a few others, you'll need to glitch out or use something like a trainer.

With that in mind, here are some hard-to-find Easter eggs from the GTA games, ranked according to how difficult it is to find them. These have been taken from both the 3D Universe and HD Universe titles.

Five hard-to-find Easter eggs in the GTA games

5) Hidden Interiors Universe

The Hidden Interiors Universe is one of many hard-to-find Easter eggs seen in almost every 3D Universe title except for GTA 3. Although Grand Theft Auto 3 was quite ahead of its time, it didn't have that many interiors. As such, Rockstar never needed to use or include the Hidden Interiors Universe.

In contrast, the other games keep all the building interiors in a separate location that isn't part of the map. For instance, in GTA San Andreas, the Hidden Interiors Universe is located high above the map, which you can't reach by flying.

In addition to having all the accessible interiors, the Easter egg can also hide several unused buildings and interiors, some of which can only be accessed through mods.

4) Liberty City Ghost Town

One of the earliest, hard-to-find Easter eggs in GTA was the Ghost Town in GTA 3. This is essentially just a street with a Liberty City Bank, stores, and apartments. There's also a Mr. Wongs, an Esperanto, and two Securicars parked on the road.

You'll recognize this area from the first cutscene in the game. The street's actual location is beyond Shoreside Vale, so you'll need to fly a Dodo to reach there. The area itself doesn't have any collisions, so you can't land in it without a mod.

3) Sharks in San Andreas

GTA San Andreas was the first title in the series to introduce swimming, and it even allowed you to explore underwater. This game has different kinds of marine life, like fish, turtles, and so on. All of these are props. The rarest type of marine life in the game, however, is the shark. This is one of those GTA San Andreas secrets that took a long time to be discovered.

As such, many players believed the shark was just a myth until several myth busters began finding them. Unlike their GTA 5 counterpart, the sharks in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas won't bite and are completely oblivious to the gamer's presence.

2) Ronald Reagan shooting Mikhail Gorbachev

There aren't many hard-to-find Easter eggs in GTA Vice City that most players aren't aware of, but this is undoubtedly the best hidden one. Inside the Ammu-Nation store in Downtown Vice City, if you walk over to the counter, stand on it, and then aim with your RPG at the wall to your right, you'll clip through and see a hilarious poster.

It shows former US President Ronald Reagan shooting a picture of former Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev. The former was the President of the United States almost throughout the 80s, and Vice City was set in 1986.

1) Alien Egg

Just like Vice City, there aren't many hard-to-find Easter eggs in GTA 5, as most of them are easily accessible as long as you know about their existence. However, the title has a hidden Alien Egg in its files that can only be spawned with a trainer. However, Rockstar later added this item to GTA Online as part of supplies that players needed to steal.

Getting this is still difficult in the multiplayer game, as you must finish 600 resupply missions before beginning a new one between 9:00 pm and 11:00 pm. Even if all conditions are met, the chances of triggering the Alien Egg supply mission are completely random.

