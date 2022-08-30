5 most hilarious and unusual GTA 5 mods in 2022

GTA 5 has always been filled with mods by players who only want to have fun in the game. Mods might disable players from playing online or, even worse, ban players forever, but that hasn't stopped players from having a different version of the game just for fun experiments.

While most cheats and mods are made for players to try things that are not usually available in the game, some bring hilarious consequences and keep players engaged for hours.

These GTA 5 mods keep players engaged for hours

5) Gravity Gun

One of the oldest mods in GTA 5, the gravity gun can pick up anything that can be shot into the sky, vehicles, people, or just about any object that can be lifted and shot out.

The gun enables zero gravity to the objects pointed at and that causes the objects to float in the air until shot. It can be pretty effective in evading cops.

4) Vehicle Cannon

This GTA 5 mod lets players shoot vehicles out of their guns and onto the roads. This is also a good mod to evade the police.

Players can either have the exact vehicle spawn or multiple random vehicles cannoned off from the guns. This will immediately get the wanted levels up for players, but players can still get away safely from cops.

3) Whale of a Time

This GTA 5 mod works like a vehicle cannon, with players able to spawn actual whales anywhere in the middle of the game. When players drop whales from the sky, it can lead to chaos on the roads, and when shot in the sky, players can take down choppers and planes with a shot.

Chaos leads to cop chases, but taking them down should not be a problem as players can throw off cop cars by launching a whale at them. These whales can even take down tanks and other heavy vehicles.

2) Carmageddon

This GTA 5 mod makes cars explode and fly as soon as they get near the player. This even includes cop cars that get near the player. NPCs can be seen flying out of their vehicles as they get thrown off.

One major downside to this mod is the player not being able to walk around much as the explosions near the player will cause them to be thrown away too. This may cause players to lose their health quickly, so players should watch out.

1) Riot Mod

Nothing says chaos and makes things more hilarious than seeing NPCs start a riot. When players get them all a weapon to go with it, the result becomes a chaotic mess. There were similar mods in older GTA games (FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT in Vice City). This mod takes it up a notch.

Players can spawn NPCs and then make them riot on the streets by tearing them down stores and other NPCs. Even if players get killed after they respawn, NPCs can be seen rioting around the streets.

While these mods can add entertainment value to the game, its always a good idea not to overuse them for long or use more than one mod simultaneously. Mods are better enjoyed one at a time to keep the game from crashing.

Note: This article contains the writer's opinions.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen