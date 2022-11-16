5 most iconic cars in GTA San Andreas that fans remember

GTA San Andreas players can tell a lot about someone's character with the vehicle they drive. Whether they are cops or criminals, they all need to go from one place to another. GTA San Andreas has a relatively huge map. For that reason alone, many characters will require the player to drive around.

There are many different special vehicles in the game, which range from colorful hippie campers to pristine sedans. If the player is feeling lucky, they can even steal it for themselves.

GTA San Andreas players won't forget about these special vehicles anytime soon

5) Truth's Camper

GTA San Andreas players will recognize this psychedelic trip all the way from Los Santos to San Fierro. The bright colors can be seen from several miles away. Better known as the "Mothership," this vehicle belongs to The Truth, a residential spacehead that helps out the player from time to time.

It can only be seen in a few missions:

Are We Going To San Fierro?

Black Project

Riot

GTA San Andreas players need to be careful when storing their vehicle inside a garage. There is a glitch where unique paint jobs can sometimes disappear. Players would then be left with a boring-looking camper.

4) Eddie Pulaski's Buffalo

Surprisingly, officer Pulaski does not use a police cruiser as his main vehicle of choice. Instead, he drives around in a white Buffalo, complete with the license plate PULASKI. The C.R.A.S.H. member thinks very highly of himself, but not many players can say the same for the antagonist.

GTA San Andreas will only see this muscle car in the mission "High Noon." After taking out Pulaski for good, players can steal the Buffalo if they haven't destroyed it during the chase sequence.

3) Big Smoke's Glendale

With the exception of Carl Johnson, all the main Grove Street members have their own special vehicles. Big Smoke drives around a vintage sedan with a light blue color scheme. It was originally supposed to be white, but a typo in the file name changed the color.

Big Smoke originally drove a black Perennial in GTA San Andreas. However, he later had to replace it following its destruction in the "Big Smoke" mission. The Glendale is often driven by members of the Ballas gang, which should clue in players about his true allegiance.

2) Ryder's Picador

GTA San Andreas players will be seeing this pickup truck quite a bit during the early stages of the game. It's parked right outside Ryder's house, smack dab in the middle of Grove Street. He regularly drives it during his mission string, particularly in "Ryder" and "Catalyst."

Even after he dies in the mission "Pier 69," his brown Picador will keep on spawning. For some reason, it has several bed accessories in the back, although Ryder never really has a use for them.

1) Sweet's Greenwood

The Greenwood is synonymous with Sean "Sweet" Johnson, and by extension, the Grove Street gang. In the early parts of the game, he would tell his brother CJ to drive around during missions.

GTA San Andreas players will most likely remember this vehicle from the mission "Reuniting the Families," where it was destroyed in a fiery crash. Sweet would later get another one shortly after he got out of prison in the last act.

It should be noted that GTA Online recently brought this vehicle back from the 3D Universe to the HD Universe.

