5 iconic real-life weapons GTA 6 needs to add

In the GTA series, weapons and vehicles are the prime focus. However, several popular firearms are still absent. Fans expect Rockstar Games to add more of everything with the next title, including weapons. The 2022 GTA 6 leaks disclosed some of its guns and melee weapons, but this article won't focus on them.

Instead, we will look at some popular guns yet to be added to the series. So here's a brief list of famous real-life weapons that Rockstar should consider adding to GTA 6.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 legendary real-life weapons GTA 6 needs to add

1) Honey Badger

The GTA series has had several AR-15-style rifles, but Rockstar has yet to add the Honey Badger. It looks like an SMG and is usually fitted with a suppressor. This gun was designed as a replacement for the MP5. As such, the Honey Badger has the power of an AR-15-style rifle but the compactness of an MP5.

For Grand Theft Auto 5, Rockstar created a completely original redesign of an AR-15-style rifle called the Carbine Rifle but also added an M16 variant in GTA Online known as the Service Carbine. In the next game, Rockstar should add another weapon to the roster, which should be based on the Honey Badger.

2) M1 Garand

The M1 Garand is an iconic piece of American history and is quite popular among history and gun buffs. It's frequently found in several World War 2-based video games and other shooters. The unique clips and signature ping sound heard when ejecting an empty clip are well-known and have been faithfully recreated in numerous shooters.

Rockstar should also include the M1 Garand or an original design based on this historical weapon for the next game. It has included a musket in GTA Online to commemorate the Revolutionary War on Independence Day, so an M1 Garand could be added to GTA 6 to pay homage to WW2.

3) FN FAL

In December 2023, The Chop Shop DLC, the latest major update for GTA Online, added tons of new content, including a new weapon called the Battle Rifle. This is clearly based on the popular FN FAL battle rifle, but some minor differences may put off fans of the original.

The magazine is slightly curved and angled forward, deviating from the FN FAL's iconic straight magazine design. The barrel is also quite short compared to the original weapon. There are also not many customization options except for a suppressor and an extended magazine. GTA 6 should add a weapon that resembles the FN FAL more closely and has modern attachments.

4) Bows/Crossbows

Despite having many different kinds of firearms, including antique and futuristic weaponry that don't belong in the games, the GTA series has forgotten to include a simple but classic weapon: the bow. Red Dead Redemption 2 has various bows and arrows, so Rockstar could utilize this mechanic in the next Grand Theft Auto game.

There could be modern recurve and compound bows or even crossbows. This could introduce a whole new way to enjoy stealth in the game, as well as allow Rockstar to incorporate ballistics for weapon projectiles since arrows drop faster than bullets.

5) StG 44

Coming back to historical firearms, GTA 6 could have another well-known weapon: the StG (Sturmgewehr) 44. This German assault rifle is often featured in many WW2 shooters as a rare and is rather coveted due to its fully automatic firing mode.

For Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar could also add the scoped variant or make the weapon a modern reproduction that can be customized with some modern attachments.

