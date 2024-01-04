5 reasons to own GTA Online Carbine Rifle in 2024

GTA Online has tons of weapons that suit all types of play styles. However, some specific ones perform better than others and serve all purposes, be it a long-range fight or close-quarter combat. The Carbine Rifle in the online multiplayer is one weapon players should carry in their arsenal. It is also one of the weapons that has appeared in all the major titles in the series.

However, newbies and other players might not know much about this versatile weapon and its usage. Well, it is normal not to have used every single weapon available in the game, as you will need to find and purchase them.

Well, this article lists five reasons why the Carbine Rifle is a good choice of weapon in online multiplayer.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Five reasons why the Carbine Rifle is an excellent firearm in GTA Online

1) It's accuracy

Picking an accurate weapon for missions or general fighting across Los Santos is very important. It ensures that the task gets completed smoothly and efficiently. The Carbine Rifle is one of the best options for players who want to hit headshots and not waste bullets.

It has a 55.00 rating in accuracy, which is quite good for the weapon and allows it to take down targets both near and far away without much issue. The carbine Rifle becomes a deadly firearm in experienced hands and works well for newbies as well.

2) The damage

While accuracy is quite essential for a weapon, doing good damage is what makes it a good or a bad choice. Fortunately, the Carbine Rifle has enough damage to shred enemies without overexerting itself.

It has a 32.00 rating, and the damage per shot is higher than most other weapons in GTA Online. This makes it an excellent pick for heists and other difficult missions where players have to face armored enemies that come in waves.

3) It is compact

Screenshot of the Carbine Rifle in the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

The size and aesthetics are another reason most players like carrying the Carbine Rifle around in GTA Online. It comes in a small package that contains enough firepower to take down a horde of enemies without an issue.

The Carbine Rifle is based on the real-life AR-15, Remington R5 RGP, and HK416, giving it a compact, sleek, and military-looking look. Since this weapon is mostly used by law enforcement in the game (and in real life), players looking to roleplay as one should purchase this weapon.

4) The price

The Carbine Rifle as seen in the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

While most weapons in the game are reasonably priced, the Carbine Rifle only costs $13,000, making it relatively affordable. However, players can obtain it for even less during the ongoing GTA Online weekly update.

To get the special 40% discount offer, players must find the Gun Van in the online multiplayer. They can then purchase the weapon for a heavily discounted price, a bonus on top of everything the gun offers. Players should not miss this chance to obtain this amazing rifle in the game.

5) Fire Rate, Range, and Ammo Capacity

Players should not neglect a weapon's fire rate, range, and ammo capacity before purchasing it. The Carbine Rifle has balanced stats that make it an excellent choice for almost every situation in the game. Not only does it have a rating of 45.00 in range and 65.00 in fire rate, but players can also increase its ammo capacity.

While the gun has a default 30-bullet clip, players can install the Box Clip to obtain 100 rounds in their magazine and fire for prolonged periods. The ability to stay accurate even during prolonged fires over long distances is one of the reasons why players like this weapon in GTA Online.

While experienced players are not dependent on weapons, newbies should pick out a sensible one to succeed during challenging missions to earn money in GTA Online and obtain even better weapons.

