5 reasons to own GTA Online Battle Rifle in 2024

The Battle Rifle is one of the newest things added to GTA Online with The Chop Shop update. Needless to say, weapons are integral to the title's gameplay, and having high-quality firearms is essential for surviving in its competitive environment. The Battle Rifle, despite being a pretty decent pick, is expensive, and therefore, beginners should look for other options.

However, if you can purchase this weapon without breaking the bank, it can be considered worth adding to your arsenal. So, in this article, we will be taking a look at five reasons to own the GTA Online Battle Rifle in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

High damage per shot and four more reasons to own Battle Rifle in GTA Online in 2024

1) A new Assault Rifle after a long time

There are a total of 14 Assault Rifles in Grand Theft Auto Online's catalog, including the Battle Rifle as of this writing. The last time a new weapon was added in this category was over a year ago. So, if you have tried all the existing ones and are looking for something new, the Battle Rifle can be a pretty good choice.

Its design is seemingly inspired by the real-life FN FAL and the Heckler & Koch G3 to some extent. Those interested in it can purchase it for $497,500 from the Gun Van, which changes its location daily (and catalog every week), or from their owned Celebrity Solutions Agency's armory.

2) High damage per shot

Damage per shot scores of some in-game rifles. (Image via YouTube/ GhillieMaster)

As per popular Grand Theft Auto YouTuber GhillieMaster, the GTA Online Battle Rifle has the second-highest damage per shot in its class. This puts it higher than the Service Carbine, Heavy Rifle, Bulpup Rifle MK 2, and many others in this regard. Only the Assault Rifle MK 2 has a higher damage per shot at the moment.

This allows the Battle Rifle to take out other players in nine shots. Although its firing rate is relatively slower, it shouldn't make that much difference. So, despite the rather expensive price, there is reason to invest in this new weapon.

3) Effective at range

Combat is not always close quarters in Grand Theft Auto Online. When players are separated from their enemies by a considerable difference, long-range weapons help greatly. Although one might consider using sniper rifles in such situations, the Battle Rifle can also get the job done.

GhillieMaster states that this weapon has a standard lock-on range of 65 meters (in-game) and a maximum range of 120 meters. Notably, the new GTA Online Chop Shop update Battle Rifle can kill with a single headshot at a distance of up to 31 meters, making it better than several of its peers in this regard.

4) Quick reload animation

One of Battle Rifle's downsides is its low magazine capacity, even with the extended magazine upgrade. This means that players will often have to reload it during intense gunfights. Luckily, the Battle Rifle has a pretty quick reload animation that should greatly help with the aforementioned issue.

Weapons that deal high damage but have a slow reload animation give a lot of time for the enemy to strike. The Battle Rifle does not give them this advantage, so it can be a great pick in 2024 after the GTA Online New Year's event.

5) Compact bullet spread

Battle Rifle's bullet spread is pretty compact. This means that it'll hit the target more often than not and can be kept under control. Not only is this another advantage over its peers, but it will also aid those new to the game.

The things added with The Chop Shop update are expected to appear in GTA 6 story mode as well, and the Battle Rifle might be one of them. Nevertheless, this cannot be confirmed unless the sequel is released in 2025.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Can you afford the Battle Rifle in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes