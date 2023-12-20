GTA Online Battle Rifle: Design, performance, and where to buy it

GTA Online Battle Rifle is a brand new weapon added to the game as part of the Chop Shop DLC update on December 12, 2023. Rockstar Games never misses when it comes to new weapons these days, and the Battle Rifle is no exception. It is a 20-round assault rifle manufactured by the in-game Austrian firearm manufacturer, Vom Feuer.

This article shares everything players must know about GTA Online Battle Rifle, including its design, performance, and where to buy it.

GTA Online Battle Rifle: A beautiful-looking assault rifle

GTA Online Battle Rifle is mainly inspired by the real-life FN FAL light automatic rifle, giving it the typical assault rifle look. Additionally, the weapon takes some design cues from the Heckler & Koch G3 for its iron sights and a Vepr 7.62x54r for the magazine style. The latter part shares similarities with that of the Marksman Rifle.

GTA Online Battle Rifle: How does it perform?

First and foremost, the Battle Rifle performs like the Service Carbine or the Carbine Rifle. As expected from a weapon of such caliber, the Battle Rifle possesses the second-highest damage per shot of all in-game assault rifles, holding its position just behind the Assault Rifle Mk II.

The Battle Rifle’s fire rate gives it a damage-per-second output of 281.5, making it one of the most powerful guns after the Chop Shop DLC. It also has good accuracy despite its high recoil. However, this makes it not suitable for fires at longer ranges.

The Battle Rifle comes with a 2-round magazine by default, making it the lowest ammo capacity out of any in-game assault rifle. This forces users to reload often, making it a less viable option for prolonged fires. However, an Extended Clip can be equipped with it to use a 30-round magazine, making the reloading problem less frequent.

Players can also equip a Suppressor attachment to the Battle Rifle, which makes it a good option considering the assault rifle’s high damage per shot.

GTA Online Battle Rifle: All customization options available for it

The Battle Rifle has the following additional customization options available for players to equip, along with the price for each:

Extended clip (30 rounds) - $57,500

Suppressor - $52,500

Army Tint - $5,000

Green Tint - $5,250

Orange Tint - $5,500

LSPD Tint - $5,750

Pink Tint - $7,500

Gold - $10,000

Platinum - $12,500

Battle Rifle: Where to buy it?

The Battle Rifle is available at the Agency Armory and occasionally from the Gun Van for $497,500.

Players can use the Battle Rifle to wreak havoc in Los Santos while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6.

