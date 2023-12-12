How to get the new Battle Rifle in GTA Online Chop Shop update?

The Battle Rifle is the latest weapon added to GTA Online as part of the Chop Shop DLC. It was previously leaked by Lucas7yoshi on X (formerly Twitter), and Rockstar Games finally added it to the multiplayer game on December 12, 2023. However, being a secret weapon, many players are finding it difficult to get their hands on it.

To help things out, this article describes how they can buy the new Battle Rifle weapon in GTA Online after the Chop Shop DLC update.

Where to find the Battle Rifle in GTA Online Chop Shop update

Expand Tweet

While Rockstar Games has yet to officially introduce the Battle Rifle weapon, many sources have reported that it is a limited-time item that can only be obtained from the Gun Van.

As of today, December 12, 2023, the special vehicle can be found near Bridge Street in the Mirror Park area. If you have installed the latest GTA Online update, log into a multiplayer session and visit the area to spawn the Gun Van. Once you locate it, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Walk up to the back of the Gun Van and press the interaction button. Open the Weapons list. The Battle Rifle should be listed in the second position, below the Nightstick. Click on Buy to add it to your arsenal.

Note that the Gun Van is known for changing its spawn location every day. However, the Battle Rifle should remain in its inventory until the next GTA Online weekly update.

Additional details about the Battle Rifle

The newly added Battle Rifle appears to be a heavy weapon that costs the following depending on your gaming platform:

PlayStation: $383,075 or $358,200

Xbox: $412,925 or $388,050

It comes with a 40-round clip by default. However, you can expand the bullet capacity by opting for the Extended Clip upgrade, which costs an additional $48,875 in Grand Theft Auto Online. You can also add a suppressor and choose from various tint options available for the Battle Rifle.

Other new DLC items and where to find them

The GTA Online Chop Shop update has added several new features and items, including cars. However, they are listed on three different in-game websites. The following pages are where you can find the new cars:

Southern San Andreas Super Autos website : Asterope GZ, Impaler LX, Vivanite, Dominator GT, Vigero ZX Convertible, and FR36.

: Asterope GZ, Impaler LX, Vivanite, Dominator GT, Vigero ZX Convertible, and FR36. Legendary Motorsport website : Turismo Omaggio and Aleutian.

: Turismo Omaggio and Aleutian. Warstock Cache & Carry website: Unmarked Cruiser, Stanier LE Cruiser, and Police Riot.

You can also find five locations to set up your new Salvage Yard business on the Maze Bank Foreclosures website. The GTA Online Winter DLC is expected to include more features, but Rockstar Games has yet to officially announce it through the Newswire.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Are you going to buy the Battle Rifle in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes