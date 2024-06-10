5 important features the GTA 6 PC version should have whenever it releases

While Rockstar Games has yet to announce a release date for the GTA 6 PC version, there are various things fans are expecting from it. Apart from excellent graphics and gameplay mechanics, the community expects the game to have some PC-exclusive features that set it apart from its console counterparts. Rockstar Games has added similar features for GTA 5 as well, so the expectations are not unfounded.

Since PC offers many more options to both developers and players, it is easy to integrate certain features that only work on this platform. This article will list a couple of them that Rockstar Games should incorporate in the GTA 6 PC version.

Note: The article is subjective and based on the writer's opinion.

5 features the GTA 6 PC version should definitely have

1) Mod integration

GTA 6 PC should have official mod support (Image via Rockstar Games)

Modding is an integral part of PC gaming and there are some fantastic scripts and mods for all the major games in the franchise. However, it can be quite a hassle to install these files and run them. Naturally, players would love Rockstar Games to add a feature in the GTA 6 PC version that allows them to add mods without having to jump through numerous hoops.

This would make mod integration extremely easy and offer a wonderful experience. It would also encourage more people to create various scripts that make the game even more fun than what Rockstar has planned. Apart from this, having an in-game method to add mods will make the overall process safer.

2) Custom radio

The GTA 6 PC version should have a custom radio feature (Image via Rockstar Games)

Radio stations are an integral aspect of Grand Theft Auto games and GTA 6 is bound to have them as well. While they will likely see an upgrade with more channels and music options, the GTA 6 PC version needs a custom radio feature. This is an active feature in GTA 5's PC version as well.

Hence, Rockstar Games needs to roll out the upcoming game with this feature for PC players. It will allow them to add custom playlists and songs to the game and enjoy listening to them while roaming the Vice City map. It is a small but much-needed quality-of-life feature.

3) All DualSense features

Having native support for the DualSense would be great (Image via PlayStation)

DualSense is an incredibly popular controller and numerous PC players use it to play games. Hence, Rockstar Games should definitely add this feature to the GTA 6 PC version and provide official in-game support for the controller so it is recognized without any issues.

Since the DualSense controller has several amazing features like gyro aiming and haptic feedback, it would be great to have native support for the device in GTA 6's PC version. This is also because adding the controller to a game can be challenging at certain times so having it integrated would solve a major issue.

4) Advanced graphics options

An advanced graphics settings option for the PC version would be quite incredible (Image via Rockstar Games)

Thanks to the advancements in graphics technology, PCs can run much more sophisticated and detailed renders, allowing players to play the latest games at the maximum settings possible. However, there is still room for improvement, and the GTA 6 PC version should add advanced graphics settings that players with high-end machines can fully take advantage of.

Since PCs are still relatively more powerful than consoles, keeping these settings the same on different platforms will be a disservice to PC users as they have the means to churn out better graphics in the game without any issues.

5) Official support for higher frame rates

There should be more FPS options in the PC version of the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

Porting the game for PC should come with some exclusive features. Since the platform can support much more advanced features, it would be ridiculous for Rockstar Games to not add them to the GTA 6 PC version. This includes official support for higher FPS, allowing players to run the game smoothly.

While PC versions of video games often have more frame rate options, it would be nice to have additional support. Players shouldn't have to use third-party scripts or mods to get a higher FPS in the game.