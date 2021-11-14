5 most important upgrades made by the remastered GTA Trilogy

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is finally out, and Rockstar Games has given the games a facelift. Each of the games in the Definitive Edition looks stunning with its new graphics and better controls.

Rockstar Games has also worked on environmental upgrades as well as making the games much higher resolution. Players can now play the games at 4k resolution at up to 60 FPS performances. The games now have RTX enabled to make better lighting and reflection effects.

Top five most vital improvements in the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

5) Aiming mechanics fixed

The aiming controls of the original trilogy were quite different than they are now. It was very frustrating to play the games because of how difficult it was to aim at the enemies. In the Definitive Edition of the GTA Trilogy, it has become very easy to target enemies on consoles and PC.

4) Weapon wheel

The weapon wheel is something that the Definitive Edition took inspiration from GTA 5. The mechanics of selecting a weapon using a weapon wheel is extremely effective and intuitive. Many fans prefer this new method compared to the old one as it helps players quickly draw out their weapon of need instantly.

3) GTA 5 controls

In the original trilogy, all the controls were extremely clunky. In the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, Rockstar Games has used the controls scheme from GTA 5. Players now have pressure-sensitive acceleration in vehicles, and the overall control layout has been drastically improved.

2) Better rendering

During the PS2 era, the games were quite heavy for the systems they were running on. Now with modern systems, games render quite easily. In the original trilogy, players used to notice objects popping up as soon as they got rendered. In the remaster, things are rendered more naturally, and players get to experience most of the map at one glance.

1) Graphical enhancements

The game is a complete graphical overhaul when compared to the original trilogy. The game looks brand new and looks as polished as any 2021 game. With RTX implemented in the GTA Trilogy, the lights and shadows look hyper-realistic. There are new character models in the game, and the map is completely redone.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar