5 improvements that GTA Online 2.0 could introduce

Fans seem to be more interested in speculating about the improvements introduced by GTA Online 2.0 even though Rockstar has hinted at a new update for GTA Online. The next iteration of the popular multiplayer game is expected to be launched alongside Grand Theft Auto VI. The upcoming GTA title, expected to be released in 2025, will be set in Vice City and will feature two protagonists.

However, not much is known about the online mode apart from some videos revealed in the 2022 leaks. With that in mind, we've put together a list of predictions regarding the possible upgrades in the online mode for GTA 6.

Note: This article is based on rumors, so it's advised to take the given information with a pinch of salt until officially confirmed by the developers.

5 improvements that could be coming to GTA Online 2.0

1) Crossplay

Will Rockstar finally allow gamers on all platforms to play together? (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online fans have been asking for crossplay between different platforms for ages, but this feature hasn't been added yet, and it's unlikely to be added to the game. However, with GTA Online 2.0, Rockstar should work on introducing cross-play with the game's launch.

Consoles are in greater need of this crossplay feature to increase the total number of available players. GTA VI will be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on launch day, so crossplay should be present from day one.

2) Expanded mobile

A new and improved mobile phone is something that the vast majority of fans expect to see in GTA Online 2.0. Grand Theft Auto IV was the first game to feature an interactive mobile, but phones have evolved significantly since then, and this should be reflected in the upcoming game, which is set in the present day.

Of course, this feature is likely to make its way into GTA 6 singleplayer, but because online mode makes better use of the in-game mobile, fans anticipate more advanced mobile features in GTA Online 2.0.

3) Returning characters

The next multiplayer game should bring back characters from story mode (Image via Rockstar Games)

The missions in GTA Online often deviate from the narrative style of Grand Theft Auto 5 singleplayer. It feels much more over-the-top and sometimes even absurd, such as going on quests to save the planet or fighting against an army of clones. With GTA Online 2.0, Rockstar should return to the narrative structure of their singleplayer games.

The best way to accomplish this is to treat the game as an extension of the story mode rather than a separate entity. This means that singleplayer GTA 6 characters like Jason and Lucia should return in online mode.

4) RP features

GTA RP has been quite influential in increasing the popularity of Grand Theft Auto 5 in the last couple of years, prompting Rockstar to take over one of the developer communities (Cfx.re) that made Grand Theft Auto RP possible. This has made many fans wonder if the devs will incorporate roleplaying elements into their next title.

Grand Theft Auto 6 could have some of the advanced features found in many GTA RP servers, like more interactions between characters, immersive jobs, realistic storage, and more. This would be especially useful in GTA Online 2.0, as players can interact with each other in online mode.

5) Better anti-cheat

Rockstar's anti-cheat capabilities have been constantly questioned by fans, as GTA Online has always faced problems with hacking. This is especially true on PC, where public sessions are rampant with players who use unfair means to harass others. You might end up getting a cage put over you, or simply kicked out of a session.

Although Rockstar has introduced private sessions in the game, it beats the purpose of multiplayer gameplay. This is why a better and improved anti-cheat system is vital for GTA Online 2.0.

