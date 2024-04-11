5 of the most fun GTA 5 RP servers that should remain active even after GTA 6's release

GTA 5 RP servers are one of the main reasons the decade-old game is still popular. The gameplay concept emerged almost immediately after Grand Theft Auto 5’s release and has become a huge community to date. Rockstar Games also announced that Grand Theft Auto 6 would be released in 2025. Of course, most players will gravitate toward the new game after that.

However, the RP servers should continue their service in the future. This article lists five enjoyable GTA 5 RP servers that should remain active even after GTA 6’s release.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

5 GTA 5 RP servers that should continue after GTA 6’s release

1) Grand RP

A screenshot from the Grand RP server (Image via Rockstar Games || X/@gta5grandcom)

Grand RP is currently one of the most popular GTA 5 RP servers. Despite being relatively new, the server quickly gained popularity due to its unique gameplay style and features. It offers servers based in eight different countries, and each also hosts multiple servers.

Players get a vehicle catalog with over 250 cars, including DLC vehicles from Grand Theft Auto Online. However, one must grind to make money and afford things on the server. The Grand RP server offers businesses, gang activities, over 15 events, and many other things to keep you engaged. Considering its quick popularity, the server should continue functioning in the future.

2) NoPixel

NoPixel is one of the oldest GTA 5 RP servers that hosts a wide range of players. While most other servers usually have general gamers, you can find various global celebrities on the NoPixel server. It shows how important the server is for the RP community.

The popular GTA 5 RP server gets regular updates, adding new features and gameplay. Currently, it runs on the NoPixel 4.0 version that was released in December 2023. This version completely changed the RP experience, giving players more immersion. The server was launched in 2016 and should continue updating after GTA 6’s release.

3) GTA Series Arcade

The GTA Series Arcade RP server is a new and unique addition to the GTA 5 RP gameplay. While most other servers require you to act like real-life characters and grind for your daily wages, this one is completely focused on the fun aspect and offers only arcade-style games to enjoy.

You can play various mini-games on the server created by the moderators or the other players. The server also has a Creation Tool that lets you create your game modes and share them with server members. Since it's a new server, it shouldn't be discontinued after GTA 6’s release.

4) EchoRP

An official screenshot from the EchoRP server (Image via Rockstar Games || X/@_echorp)

EchoRP is a community-driven server that hosts many players worldwide. It is also one of the best GTA 5 RP servers for beginners as it has many beginner-friendly elements. The moderators offer a balanced economy compared to Grand Theft Auto 5 Online. This allows new players to grind and level up easily.

You can also do various fun activities and jobs on the server, including the San Andreas Police Department, Emergency Services, Correctional Officer, and Bikers. Such balanced GTA 5 RP servers should continue functioning even after GTA 6's release.

5) CityLife RolePlay

CityLife RolePlay is one of the best GTA 5 RP servers for those who prefer having a customized Roleplaying experience. The server offers five tiers of citizenship that unlock various benefits. These benefits help you customize and organize your gameplay experience on the server.

You can also acquire unique and limited-time items like cars, weapons, and custom license plates. The server has a strong community with over 6800 members. Therefore, the developers should continue it after the GTA 6 release date.

