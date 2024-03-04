7 biggest differences between GTA Online and GTA 5 RP

The multiplayer version of Grand Theft Auto 5 can be played in two ways: GTA Online and GTA 5 RP. While the former is an officially developed product of Rockstar Games, the latter has a huge part managed by third-party developers. Even though both are multiplayer games and have various similarities, there are plenty of differentiating factors that make roleplaying stand out in the crowd.

This article lists seven of the biggest differences between Grand Theft Auto Online and GTA 5 RP that every player should know.

7 significant things that differentiates GTA 5 RP from Grand Theft Auto Online

1) Platform availability

The first thing you’ll notice when looking to experience the GTA 5 RP gameplay is the platform availability. Since Grand Theft Auto Online is an official game, Rockstar Games offers it on various platforms, including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Steam Deck.

However, the entire roleplaying aspect is only available on Windows PCs. RP servers require mods to run the gameplay. Therefore, you can join the game mode only through a Desktop or a Laptop.

2) Gameplay varieties

Roleplaying offers a wide range of gameplay varieties compared to Grand Theft Auto Online. Many popular GTA 5 RP servers have their own gameplay methods. However, Grand Theft Auto Online is almost the same across all platforms.

Even the Expanded and Enhanced version resembles the official PC version. However, you can immediately notice the change in the gameplay methods while switching between two RP servers.

3) No free items

Most top GTA 5 RP servers give you little to no free items in their games. Rockstar Games, on the other hand, offers you free cash, vehicles, weapons, houses, clothes, and many other things in Grand Theft Auto Online. The grind in RP servers is real, and it can take hours to reach the most basic level of the official multiplayer.

Therefore, new players should be ready to grind more in RP.

4) The multiplayer aspect

Although both Grand Theft Auto Online and GTA 5 RP are multiplayer games, the latter is more deeply rooted in the shared gameplay experience. As of 2024, Rockstar Games allows you to play most of Grand Theft Auto Online solo.

However, when it comes to enjoying the roleplaying experience, you must interact and communicate with other players. Many servers also make it mandatory to have a working pair of headphones and a mic.

5) Realism

Both versions of the game are based on the Grand Theft Auto 5 map, which is considered one of the most realistic open worlds in the video game industry. However, the GTA 5 RP servers offer a more realistic experience than the official version.

For example, to drive a simple car in RP servers, you must have a driver's license, which expires after a certain period. On the contrary, Rockstar allows you to fly a plane even at level one.

6) Scripted vs. unscripted

Almost the entire game of Grand Theft Auto Online operates on scripted scenarios prepared by Rockstar Games. However, most GTA 5 RP servers are independent and allow players to create their own scenarios and outcomes unitedly.

For example, winning a mission is always the canon ending in Grand Theft Auto Online. However, in Roleplaying, you may not win a mission every time.

7) Griefing

Griefing has been a major issue in the official game for years, especially after the addition of futuristic vehicles such as the GTA Online Oppressor Mk II. However, GTA 5 RP servers have no flying bikes and cars, and griefing is also low.

While Roleplaying is not completely free from griefers, the moderators keep a strict eye on them and take robust actions.

