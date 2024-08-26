5 improvements we'd like to see in GTA 6's possible Media Player

Music is a pretty important part of Grand Theft Auto games and it will be intriguing to see which songs GTA 6 plays on its radio. It would also be great if the Media Player could return in the sequel from Grand Theft Auto Online. For those unaware, this is a radio station capable of playing songs that get unlocked upon collecting a Media Stick in the open world.

However, it would be even better if Rockstar Games implements some improvements in this department. So, let's look at five improvements we'd like to see in Grand Theft Auto 6's Media Player.

Note - Rockstar Games has yet to confirm the inclusion of a Media Player in GTA 6. This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. These entries are arranged in no particular order.

Companion app and 4 other improvements we'd like to see in GTA 6's Media Player

1) It should work when on foot

Trending

Like all other radio stations in Grand Theft Auto Online, the Media Player stops as soon as you exit your vehicle. In short, you cannot listen to songs on foot, which is quite disappointing considering that titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and Watch Dogs 2 allow players to do that.

Nevertheless, when GTA 6 releases in Fall 2025, players should be allowed to listen to the radio, or at least the Media Player songs, on foot as well. Rockstar can either include in-game headphones or an app for this part.

2) Spotify connection

Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online players on PC can play custom music in the game (via Self Radio). This option is sadly not available for console users, restricting them to the stock music and the ones they unlock by finding Media Sticks.

Enjoying favorite songs together is one of the many reasons to play GTA Online with friends, and console users should also be allowed this luxury in the sequel through the Media Player. One way to do this could be by letting players sync their Spotify account with the game.

3) Companion app

The iFruit app's home screen (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Once you collect some Media Sticks in Grand Theft Auto Online, access the Interaction Menu and select which one you want to be played on the Media Player. This is pretty simple, but for an even more handy experience, Rockstar should consider dropping a companion app for the same in GTA 6.

In short, this app should let you control the media player from your mobile phone. The developer had made an iFruit app available for Grand Theft Auto 5 (no longer active), so something like a companion app for the Media Player might not be too difficult to design.

4) Media Stick podcasts

DJ Pooh holding a Media Stick (Image via Rockstar Games)

As already mentioned, collect Media Sticks in Grand Theft Auto Online unlocks some exclusive soundtracks that can be played in the title's Media Player. However, it would be pretty interesting if collecting Media Sticks in Grand Theft Auto 6 —if they return— sometimes unlocks hilarious podcasts featuring unique residents of Leonida.

Ron hosts such a talk show on Blaine County Radio and it can be fun to listen to whether you are in a group or feel GTA Online is better played solo. But GTA 6 should improve upon it significantly, rendering Media Player podcasts longer and more engaging.

5) Allowing music from all Media Sticks

While there are multiple Media Sticks to collect in Grand Theft Auto Online, the Media Player can only play music from one of them at a time. To play music from some other stick, one must open the Interaction Menu and make the change.

This isn't a huge problem, but most would agree that if Media Sticks return in Grand Theft Auto 6, then the Media Player should stream music from all of them like in a single playlist.

The Media Player and Media Sticks have not been confirmed to return in Grand Theft Auto 6 yet, but this is a decent gimmick that with the aforementioned improvements could become a fascinating component.

Also check: 5 things GTA Online 2.0 should improve upon the current title

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback