5 things GTA Online 2.0 should improve upon the current title

GTA Online has offered all the latest action in the Grand Theft Auto series for the last decade. Rockstar Games has regularly dropped DLCs for it that have added more and more content over the years. Although the title is quite fun overall, there are a few areas where improvement is required. At this point, these would be better implemented in the sequel.

In this article, we will take a look at five things GTA Online 2.0 should improve upon.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Better payouts and 4 other things GTA Online 2.0 should improve upon the current title

1) Better anti-cheat

If one talks about the biggest problems with GTA Online, modders and hackers will rank pretty high. Their use of unfair means to gain an advantage has degraded the experience for many, forcing them to play in private sessions. While this does solve the problem to an extent, it beats the purpose of a multiplayer version.

Modders and hackers have been an issue on PC for the most part, and Grand Theft Auto 6 has not yet been confirmed for that platform yet. However, Rockstar should implement better anti-cheat and security measures in GTA Online 2.0 regardless.

2) Difference in business operations

There are lots of businesses in Grand Theft Auto Online, but many of them function the same. For instance, the Bunker and Acid Lab are two very different ventures in theory, but both steal/source supplies and then sell the product in timed sell missions.

This is not the case with all businesses. The Auto Shop, Salvage Yard, and Bottom Dollar Bail Enforcement have distinct operations. However, this needs to be the case with all businesses to not render GTA Online 2.0 monotonous.

3) Better payouts

The new Adversary Mode's official poster (Image via Rockstar Games)

Businesses and heists are the best options to make money in GTA Online, but the title also consists of missions and multiplayer game modes such as Deathmatches, Races, and Adversary Modes. Sadly, the low payout offered by them makes most players stick to the previous options.

Grinding the same jobs over and over can get boring quickly, but there should be a strong reason to explore other activities as well. One way to do that is by offering better payouts to make them worth all the time and effort. The recently added Assault on ATT-16 Adversary Mode seems like a step in the right direction and more of the same should continue in GTA Online 2.0.

4) Shorter cooldowns

Most major jobs like heists or the VIP Contract can only be replayed after a lengthy cooldown period. This is essentially an annoying restriction that forces players to take up other activities for the time being.

While grinding the same jobs can be boring, one should have the option to do it repeatedly if they want to. In short, Rockstar Games should either completely remove cooldowns or reduce them significantly in Grand Theft Auto Online 2.0.

5) Talking protagonist

Some Grand Theft Auto Online character models (Image via Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto Online's protagonist remains silent no matter what, just like Claude in Grand Theft Auto 3. This hasn't stopped players from having fun, but a talking protagonist who expresses emotions and reacts to things and characters is easier to connect with and makes the game more engaging.

This is one of the reasons why players enjoy the series' story mode titles so much and should also be implemented in GTA Online 2.0.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is set for a Fall 2025 launch but its multiplayer mode is yet to be officially announced by Rockstar Games. Therefore, there is currently no way to tell if these features will be a part of it.

