All removed game modes in the latest GTA Online update

A brand new GTA Online update was released on August 22, 2024, and Rockstar Games has started removing content once again. As announced in the latest newswire post, the developers officially claimed they had begun the shuffling of game modes to make room for new additions. While they didn’t specify what had been removed apart from the Assault on Cayo Perico adversary mode, the gaming community's analysis found that a couple of them were gone, at least for now.

This article sheds light on all the removed game modes in the latest GTA Online update. Keep in mind that Rockstar can add these again with another weekly event to seemingly keep the game unpredictable for a brief moment.

GTA Online update: List of removed game modes (as of August 22, 2024)

A promotional picture of the new adversary mode replacing the Assault on Cayo Perico (Image via Rockstar Games)

Below is a list of game modes no longer accessible after the latest GTA Online update:

1) Assault on Cayo Perico Series

The Assault on Cayo Perico was one of the newest adversary modes in GTA Online based on the popular Cayo Perico Island. It is replaced by the new Assault on ATT-16, allowing players to go on five different stages based on ATT-16.

2) Known Unknowns Races and Unknown Unknowns

GTA Online’s Unknown Unknowns and Known Unknowns were the newest additions to Transform Races that randomly cycle through different vehicles, keeping the excitement alive.

3) Overtime Rumble

The new weekly event has also removed the Overtime Rumble adversary mode for the time being. The game mode allowed players to use their Ruiner 2000s to leap from ramps and then earn points by landing them on markers.

4) Cayo Perico Series

The popular Cayo Perico Series, a series of races organized on the Cayo Perico Island, has also been removed in the latest Grand Theft Auto Online weekly update.

5) Diamond Adversary Series

This adversary mode allowed gamers to compete in different interior parts of The Diamond Casino Heist.

6) Missile Base Series

Nine adversary game modes, based on the missile base of The Doomsday Scenario, are also no longer accessible at the moment.

7) Bunker Series

Like the Diamond Adversary Series, the Bunker Series was a unique set of adversary modes that allowed players to compete inside the Bunker.

8) Issi Classic Races

The Issi Classic Races were a series of 1-30 players’ Stunt Races played only with Weeny Issi Classic cars.

9) Race Series

Lastly, the Race Series is also no longer playable until further notice.

While these modes have been removed from the game, there is still plenty to play in Los Santos this week, like the new Pizza This… missions.

