List of all new GTA Online Known Unknown Transform Races

The GTA Online Known Unknown Transform Races are finally here and players are desperate to know more about the various new options that they now have in the game. Rockstar Games has rolled out new Transform Races with seven fresh maps that players can now explore. These races vary in location and content making them fun to play.

The Known Unknown Transform Races are different than the regular Rockstar created races since they have a slight twist which makes them much more enjoyable. Being new, most players don't know much about them at the moment.

So, this article will list all the available GTA Online Known Unknown Transform Races that you can participate in.

The list of all the GTA Online Known Unknown Transform Races that you can find

As mentioned previously, there are a total of seven GTA Online Known Unknown Transform Races that you can participate in. Below is a list of all of them with their locations as well.

Known Unknowns - Clustercluck (Currently unknown)

(Currently unknown) Known Unknowns - Full Metal Jackass (North Chumash)

(North Chumash) Known Unknowns - Hayday, Hayday (San Chianski Mountain Range)

(San Chianski Mountain Range) Known Unknowns - Highs and Lows (Currently unknown)

(Currently unknown) Unknown Unknowns - Skyscraping (Mission Row, La Mesa, Little Seoul)

(Mission Row, La Mesa, Little Seoul) Unknown Unknowns - Need a Jump? (Mount Gordo, Braddock Pass)

(Mount Gordo, Braddock Pass) Unknown Unknowns - Gassed Up (Palmer-Taylor Power Station, Ron Alternates Wind Farm, Pacific Ocean)

As you can see, there are four Known Unknowns Transform races and three Unknown Unknowns Transform Races that have been added to the title with the current GTA Online weekly update. While the update might not be giving any bonus rewards for completing these races, they should be worth exploring.

This is mainly because the new GTA Online Known Unknown Transform Races are slightly special. Players will switch to a new vehicle at each checkpoint making them switch strategies depending on what vehicle they get. This makes things challenging and much more fun for everybody.

It is worth noting that you will get to use a variety of vehicles from almost every class in the online multiplayer mode including Compacts, Coupes, Cycles, Motorcycles, Muscle, Off-Road, Sedans, Sports, Sports Classics, Super, SUVs, and Utility. This means the races will be a roller coaster for everybody as the vehicles switch at each new checkpoint.

This is the perfect time to roll out these races since Rockstar Games has also teased players about the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2024. So, it is worth going through all the new Transform Races and checking out the various things that they have to offer.

