GTA Online weekly update for August 22-28, 2024, released

Another August event just kick-started with the new GTA Online weekly update released today, August 22, 2024, and Rockstar Games made it one of the best of the month so far. The much-awaited game mode, the Assault on ATT-16, finally debuted in Los Santos, giving 2x bonuses to all participants throughout the week. Additionally, Charlie Reed is also feeling generous and giving double rewards to all who will help him in the LSA Operations this week.

Till August 28, 2024, Business Battles are back in the limelight with 2x cash and RP bonuses. Additionally, there will be guaranteed Air Freight Cargo crates when sourcing it from Rooster McCraw within the next seven days. The new set of vehicles and a lot of discounts are also available in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

The latest GTA Online weekly update brings more drip-feed content (August 22-28, 2024)

Trending

New game mode:

Assault on ATT-16

2x Cash and RP:

Assault on ATT-16

LSA Operations

Business Battles

Guaranteed Crates:

Air Freight Cargo

Weekly Challenge ($100,000):

Win two Assault on ATT-16 rounds

The Assault on ATT-16 adversary mode can be accessed through the Options menu.

List of vehicles and cars featured in the new GTA Online weekly update today (August 22-28, 2024)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

Dinka Double-T

Vulcar Warrener

Dinka Jester

Übermacht SC1

Överflöd Imorgon

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Enus Paragon S w/Black Fracture Livery

Übermacht Niobe w/Beast 76 Livery

Podium Vehicle of the week:

Dinka Jester Classic

LS Car Meet Prize Ride:

Dewbauchee Vagner

HSW Premium Test Ride:

Shitzu Hakuchou Drag HSW

Test Track Vehicles for the week:

Lampadati Pigalle

Pfister Comet SR

Emperor ETR1

Salvage Yard Vehicles this week:

Pegassi Zorrusso (The Podium Robbery)

Ocelot Swinger (The McTony Robbery)

Dinka Blista Kanjo (The Duggan Robbery)

Time Trials for the week:

HSW Time Trial – Del Perro Beach

Regular Time Trial – Del Perro Pier

Motorcycles Premium Race – A Sign of Things to Come

The Benefactor Vorschlaghammer is still purchasable from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

List of all discounted items in GTA Online this week (August 22-28, 2024)

30% off (Gun Van):

Gusenberg Sweeper

30% off:

Överflöd Entity XXR

Vapid Dominator GTT

Annis Remus

Obey Omnis e-GT

BF Club

Ocelot Jugular

Buckingham Nimbus

Buckingham Volatus

Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper

Hangar Properties

Hangar Upgrades and Modifications

The next set of bonuses, featured cars, and discounts will be available next Thursday, August 29, 2024.

Also Check: GTA Online LS Tags Locations Today

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback