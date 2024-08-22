GTA Online weekly update for August 22-28, 2024, released

Another August event just kick-started with the new GTA Online weekly update released today, August 22, 2024, and Rockstar Games made it one of the best of the month so far. The much-awaited game mode, the Assault on ATT-16, finally debuted in Los Santos, giving 2x bonuses to all participants throughout the week. Additionally, Charlie Reed is also feeling generous and giving double rewards to all who will help him in the LSA Operations this week.
Till August 28, 2024, Business Battles are back in the limelight with 2x cash and RP bonuses. Additionally, there will be guaranteed Air Freight Cargo crates when sourcing it from Rooster McCraw within the next seven days. The new set of vehicles and a lot of discounts are also available in the latest GTA Online weekly update.
The latest GTA Online weekly update brings more drip-feed content (August 22-28, 2024)
New game mode:
- Assault on ATT-16
2x Cash and RP:
- Assault on ATT-16
- LSA Operations
- Business Battles
Guaranteed Crates:
- Air Freight Cargo
Weekly Challenge ($100,000):
- Win two Assault on ATT-16 rounds
The Assault on ATT-16 adversary mode can be accessed through the Options menu.
List of vehicles and cars featured in the new GTA Online weekly update today (August 22-28, 2024)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:
- Dinka Double-T
- Vulcar Warrener
- Dinka Jester
- Übermacht SC1
- Överflöd Imorgon
Luxury Autos Showroom:
- Enus Paragon S w/Black Fracture Livery
- Übermacht Niobe w/Beast 76 Livery
Podium Vehicle of the week:
- Dinka Jester Classic
LS Car Meet Prize Ride:
- Dewbauchee Vagner
HSW Premium Test Ride:
- Shitzu Hakuchou Drag HSW
Test Track Vehicles for the week:
- Lampadati Pigalle
- Pfister Comet SR
- Emperor ETR1
Salvage Yard Vehicles this week:
- Pegassi Zorrusso (The Podium Robbery)
- Ocelot Swinger (The McTony Robbery)
- Dinka Blista Kanjo (The Duggan Robbery)
Time Trials for the week:
- HSW Time Trial – Del Perro Beach
- Regular Time Trial – Del Perro Pier
- Motorcycles Premium Race – A Sign of Things to Come
The Benefactor Vorschlaghammer is still purchasable from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.
List of all discounted items in GTA Online this week (August 22-28, 2024)
30% off (Gun Van):
- Gusenberg Sweeper
30% off:
- Överflöd Entity XXR
- Vapid Dominator GTT
- Annis Remus
- Obey Omnis e-GT
- BF Club
- Ocelot Jugular
- Buckingham Nimbus
- Buckingham Volatus
- Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper
- Hangar Properties
- Hangar Upgrades and Modifications
The next set of bonuses, featured cars, and discounts will be available next Thursday, August 29, 2024.
